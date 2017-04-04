Rory McIlroy changes brand of woods on eve of Masters

He’s been without an equipment contract since Nike withdrew from golf produce

Ewan Murray at Augusta National

Rory McIlroy during Tuesday’s practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National. Photograph: Reuters

Rory McIlroy during Tuesday’s practice rounds for the 2017 Masters at Augusta National. Photograph: Reuters

 

Rory McIlroy has changed his brand and model of fairway woods on the eve of the Masters, taking to Augusta National on Tuesday morning with a bag including newly-introduced TaylorMade fairway woods alongside Callaway irons and driver.

The move once again highlights the Northern Irishman’s willingness to make key alterations in his bid to collect a Grand Slam of major championships.

McIlroy has been without an equipment contract since the turn of the year after Nike withdrew from golf club and ball manufacturing. The four-times major champion had been playing with Callaway Great Big Bertha fairways woods throughout the early part of 2017, but has switched to TaylorMade M2 three and five woods two days before the Masters.

It is believed McIlroy felt during earlier build-up work that these clubs were best suited to Augusta on grounds of shot shape and ball flight. On Tuesday, McIlroy played in the company of the rising Australian star Curtis Luck and Toto Gana, an amateur from Chile.

McIlroy’s readiness to make bold switches on or off the course when he feels sufficient impetus has marked his career, but he initially struggled when he switched from Titliest to Nike in 2013.

However the 27-year-old’s desire to be fully comfortable with the tools at his disposal has been endorsed by the fact he has not signed what would clearly be a highly lucrative deal with one or multiple equipment brands. McIlroy’s bag, a key commercial platform in itself, now bears the logo of his charity foundation rather than an external sponsor.

On Sunday, it was confirmed that McIlroy had extended his shoe and clothing partnership with Nike for another 10 years. Sources close to that agreement have revealed it could be worth in excess of $200m to McIlroy, thereby emphasising his status as one of the most marketable sportspeople on the planet.

In an interview published by Golf Digest on Tuesday, McIlroy admitted the strain of the Masters build-up. “Ask anyone who knows me, I’m a complete prick in the week leading up to Augusta,” McIlroy said. “But they understand and know that. It’s a stressful situation.”

Guardian services

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.