Players react with fury as Congress pass ‘Super 8’ motion

The GAA Congress this morning passed the motion to replace the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals with a ‘Super 8’ round-robin format - despite both the club and county player bodies being overwhelmingly against the motion.

Nevertheless every GAA player in the country had a combined vote of one, and the motion passed with ease - 76 per cent in favour, with only two speakers addressing the floor in opposition .

The news however has not gone down well with the players. With Clare dual player Podge Collins leading the cast of current and former inter county players who have been venting their fury on social media (not to mention the club players).

“Super 8 is in!What a load of sh**e...More games to delay club champs, more money for GAA, would they not just do a Super 32 altogether”, the 2013 hurling All Star tweeted.

“Ridiculous... disappointing... farcical” - Here’s some of the rest of the player twitter reaction:

Players club & county don't agree but who gives a fuck about them. It generates more 💰 & who cares about developing weaker counties. — Podge Collins (@PodgeCollins) February 25, 2017

Absolute joke about super8, all down to money and the GAAs greed. Money rules a voluntary organiation #GAAcongress17 #gaa — Ian Ryan (@ianryano89) February 25, 2017

-"Any interest in a #Super8 competition lads?"

-"Ah no, wouldn't be great for the game to be honest"

-"Great. It starts next year" — Alan Cronin (@AlanCroninjnr) February 25, 2017

Disappointing to realise in the modern day that players opinions count for absolutely nothing in how our own games are run #Super8 — Dean Ryan (@DeanRyan4) February 25, 2017

70% of players rejected #Super8 proposal, 76% of delegates supported it. Theres a serious disconnect here.... #GAAcongress17 — Kevin Reilly (@kevreilly1) February 25, 2017

@DonoghueEamon Absolutely ridiculous. So out of touch, just shows the championship isn't the only structural issue within the GAA.

Can't be bothered following Congress updates after super 8 is passed. 2021 before club players can get a fair deal, depressing thought. — Philip Jordan (@PhilipJordan7) February 25, 2017

The turkeys have voted for Christmas at Congress today! First steps on the road to professionalism. Don't worry about the rest #super8 — Brian Carroll (@BrianCarroll13) February 25, 2017

How broke are the GAA? Like there must be some truth we can't fathom that they will bulldoze through #Super8s knowing players hate it. pic.twitter.com/ZUz6WeIxRE — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) February 25, 2017

All Ireland finals in August...super 8's before that, provincial championships before that, league before that...club anyone #Congress2017 — Tom Kenny (@tomken81) February 25, 2017

Screw you club & majority of inter.c players.We think u are all idiots who'll cry for a bit but eventually go along with us -GAA 2017😐#sound — Paddy Stapleton (@pasaint) February 23, 2017

Everyone understands change is needed, but change for the sake of it, not nearly addressing the actual problems?! #GAACongress17 #Super8 — Lauren Guilfoyle (@GuilfoyleLauren) February 25, 2017

I would actually nearly give up on @officialgaa an absolute joke #super8 #ignored — Jionni Coyne (@jionnicoyne) February 25, 2017