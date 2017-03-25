Templemore take Croke Cup as St Kieran’s miss out on historic win

Our Lady’s College (Templemore) 3-13 St Kieran’s College (Kilkenny) 3-11

Hopes of an historic Croke Cup four-in-a-row for schools hurling behemoth St Kieran’s were blown apart at Semple Stadium by some fine goal-taking and unerring Brian McGrath accuracy as Our Lady’s of Templemore took the crown.

Behind by four points early in the second half after an unanswered 1-2 from St Kieran’s following the interval, the Templemore school roused themselves again and again to answer the Kilkenny lads’ every move and end up with their second All-Ireland senior title.

Ciarán Brennan was always a handful for Kieran’s, scoring one goal just before the break and setting another up for Adrian Mullen just after, while Mullen added a second for himself in the 42nd minute after the luckless Eoin Colllins saved from Diarmuid Phelan.

But Our Lady’s had stars aplenty of their own, with county minor star Brian McGrath notching 1-8, Ray McCormack and Lyndon Fairbrother also scoring goals and others contributing around the field.

Our Lady’s led by 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time and despite a scoring burst from St Kieran’s shortly afterwards and all of their best efforts, they couldn’t shake off the Templemore challengers. After McCormack’s brilliant goal tied the scores at 3-9 each, four points in a row secured victory for the Tipperary school .

OUR LADY’S, TEMPLEMORE: E Collins; N Quinlan, P Campion, E Ryan; E McBride, P Cadell (capt), A O’Meara (0-1); D Ryan (0-1), S Nolan; R McCormack (1-0), B McGrath (1-8, four frees, two 65s), J Kelly (0-1); A Ormond (1-0), D O’Shea (0-1), L Fairbrother (0-1).

Subs: J Ryan for S Nolan (49 mins), S Doyle for D O’Shea (55 mins), F Purcell for A Ormond (61 mins).

ST KIERAN’S: D Mason; T Ronan, M Carey, L Murphy; B Lawlor, M Keoghan, K Egan; T Drea (0-1), D Phelan (0-1); E Shefflin (0-1), E Moylan, E O’Shea (0-3); D Barron (0-2), C Brennan (1-1), A Mullen (2-2, one free, one 65).

Subs: S Ryan for E Shefflin (41 mins), P Mullen for E Moylan (55 mins), R Whelan for B Lawlor (55 mins).

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).