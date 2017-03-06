Police stop elderly man driving mobility scooter on motorway

An elderly man was pulled over by police for driving his mobility scooter on a busy motorway.

Officers stopped the 92-year-old man on the M74 in Lanarkshire, Scotland, at about 2.25pm on Saturday.

Police were alerted to the incident following reports from concerned members of the public and the man was taken home.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 2.25pm police received reports of a man driving a mobility scooter on the M74 near to Strathclyde Park.

“Police attended and the 92-year-old man was taken home by officers.”

@DerbysPolice mobility scooter in left lane A6 on turn to King Street Bridge. What can be done about this sort of dangerous situation? pic.twitter.com/QsnYAm7JAZ — Linda Miller (@eljaym50) February 28, 2017

In a separate incident, dashcam footage recorded by a motorist in Derby, UK, showed another man driving a mobility scooter on a busy ring road.

Linda Miller was returning home from a shopping trip with her husband on Tuesday when she spotted the man.

Posting a video on Twitter she told Derbyshire Police’s social media account: “What can be done about this sort of dangerous situation?”

Ms Miller told the Press Association: “We were just driving along coming around Derby where the A6 goes off, on the north side of Derby.

“I looked sideways and there was this mobility scooter tootling along in the far left-hand lane.

“It’s bad enough when you’re in a car — it’s a horrendous bit of road.”

She said the police had asked her to report the incident to the 101 number, but she had not yet reported it.

PA