Axel Foley tribute targets Christmas number one

A campaign to honour the late rugby trainer Anthony “Axel” Foley by making The Fields of Athenry the Christmas number one has been launched on social media.

The campaign is encouraging “the rugby family” to buy singer Karen Corbin’s version of the song, which is popular among rugby fans.

A link to the song will go live on the campaign’s Facebook page, titled Christmas Number One for Axel, on Friday, December 16th.

“If everyone joins in, clicks the link and buys it, then we can make it number one for Anthony ‘Axel’ Foley,” announced the page.

So far the page has garnered almost 3,000 likes and almost 3,000 followers.

The campaign is also on Twitter at @AnthonyFoleyRIP.

Career

Mr Foley was a former Irish international rugby player and a coach of the Munster team.

He died in his sleep in October, while staying at a hotel in Paris with the Munster squad.