Five things you need to know today

1. Homeless families to be housed permanently in modular housing

Modular homes, built to provide temporary homes for families living in hotels, are to be used as permanent housing under new plans from Dublin City Council.

The council’s housing department will present proposals to councillors in the coming weeks recommending that families who are moved into modular or “rapid build” housing would be given permanent tenancies for that house

2. Q&A: How to protect your computer from cyberattack

State agencies and businesses were on alert on Monday morning amid fears that a computer virus that has wrought havoc across the world could spread to Ireland as people return to work. Our Q&A on how to protect your computer has been among our most-read articles since Sunday afternoon

3. New law to crack down on ‘essays for sale’

Firms that provide written-to-order essays and dissertations for third-level students face prosecution under new laws.

The move is a response to rising concern over the influence of “essay mill” websites which allow students to bypass plagiarism-detection systems.

4. ‘An absolute nightmare’: commuters ponder a hard border

Brian McDermott crosses the Border from his Donegal home in Moville every day to get to his job in Derry, but now he worries that the impending departure of the UK from the European Union could threaten not just his job but also where he lives.

5. ‘Upskirting’, cyberstalking and revenge porn to be made criminal offences

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald is to make it a criminal offence to photograph or take video footage up a woman’s skirt without her consent, a practice known as “upskirting”. Ms Fitzgerald has also confirmed plans to legislate to make stalking, including cyberstalking, and revenge porn criminal offences.