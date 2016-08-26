Waypoint leases air ambulance to Ontario emergency medics

Irish helicopter financier Waypoint has leased a recently bought air ambulance to the emergency medical services in Ontario, Canada.

The Limerick- and US-based company confirmed that it bought an AgustaWestland 139 helicopter, configured for use by emergency medical services, and leased it to Ornge, which runs the service.

Ornge is a not-for-profit organisation that provides airborne emergency medical services and transport to Ontario. It has the largest fleet of air ambulances in the north American country and is responsible for an area the size of Spain, France and Holland combined.

Welcoming news of the deal, Waypoint chief executive, Ed Washecka said Ornge was an important customer.

“Expansion into the Canadian helicopter emergency medical services market further diversifies our customer base and expands our emergency medical services business, which has been a strategic focus since our inception in 2013,” he said.