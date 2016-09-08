Tech Tools: Dyson brings air purifying to Hot+Cool fan
Latest innovative product from Dyson is a heater, a fan and an air purifier in one
Dyson’s Pure Hot+Cool Link will set you back almost €600
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link
Earlier this year Dyson released a connected fan, the Dyson Pure Cool Link, that also doubled as an air purifier.
But you may have wondered – rightly – what people in Ireland would do with a fan when the country is, for most of the year, a bit damp, windy and cold already.
Even if that fan removed tiny particles of pollutants and allergens from your home atmosphere.
The company has answered that with a version that links in the Hot +Cool, Dyson’s heater and fan in one.
The Pure Hot+Cool Link takes all the good things about Dyson’s fan heater – heats the room evenly when you need it, automatically shuts off if it’s knocked over, and will double up as a cooling fan on the odd occasion Irish weather warrants it – while also purifying the air in your room.
You can keep an eye on the air quality in your room through the Dyson Link app too. At almost €600 though, it’s a pricey investment.