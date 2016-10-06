Siri arrives on Mac with Sierra update

Voice-activated intelligent personal assistant Siri arrives on the Mac with Sierra, the latest operating system update. For this and other reasons, Sierra is a pretty significant update and marks the change from Mac OS X to macOS in order to fit in with watchOS and iOS.

The Siri update doesn’t simply transpose its abilities to the desktop: searching with Siri or asking it to send a message will not stop other tasks so you can continue to work on a document or browse a website while Siri works away in the background. It can also find files for you, access system settings, and search results from the web can be dragged into your functionality.

Sierra also has Auto Unlock for Apple Watch users, which can bypass the password log in but my favourite albeit mundane new function is Universal Clipboard. This allows you to copy text, images or video within an app on one device and paste inside the same app on another device. A small but winning tweak.

http://www.apple.com/macos/sierra/