Samorost 3: charming PC adventure game comes to iOS

Having drooled over the lush landscapes and vibrant visuals of Samorost 3 for Mac and PC, it is exciting to see it finally arrive on iOS. This utterly gorgeous point-and-click adventure game is centred around a little space gnome whose life changes when a magical flute falls from the sky.

There is no dialogue (written or spoken) in this game so the player must find their way around using clues in the form of dancing spectral images and thought clouds. It feels odd at first but you soon get used to traipsing around the planet, gathering clues and playing the flute (or using it as an amplifier) when needed.

Solve puzzles, find parts for a spaceship and run through gorgeously illustrated forests, hills, caves and deserts while meeting strange otherworldly creatures. It’s not so difficult, making gameplay part-fun, part-relaxation. All the while, vibrant music plays in the background; you can even download the official art book and accompanying soundtrack. €4.99 on iTunes App Store.

http://samorost3.net/