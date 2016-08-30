Apple insists it will continue to invest in Ireland

Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri said on Tuesday the iPhone maker’s investment plans in Ireland have not changed in the wake of the EU ruling that it must pay up to €13 billion in unpaid taxes to the Republic.

“We have an outstanding relationship over the years with the Irish Government and we are very committed to Ireland,” Mr Maestri said on a conference call with journalists. “We have recently made additional investments in the country and our plans to invest in Ireland have not changed.”

Apple, which set up a base in Ireland in 1980, said in November that it plans to add a further 1,000 jobs in its base in Cork by the middle of 2017, bringing its Irish workforce up to 6,000.

While accountancy firm Grant Thornton estimates that Apple faces an additional interest bill of €6 billion as Ireland is forced to recover back taxes from the company between 2003 and 2014, Mr Maestri said “we believe it is going to be a significantly lower number.”

Apple has come out fighting following the European Commission’s final decision, with chief executive Tim Cook posting an open letter, criticising the EU for “effectively proposing to replace Irish tax laws with a view of what the Commission thinks the law should be.”

The California-based group said it will be appealing the ruling with the Irish Government and that it is “confident” the order will be reversed in court.

“We’re trying to sound an alarm bell that what the Commission is doing has real consequences for property, for investment, for international trade,” Apple’s general counsel Bruce Sewell said on the conference call. The EU’s decision “casts a pall” over the ability of companies doing business in the bloc, throwing into questions the legitimacy of any deals they strike with member states.

Mr Maestri said he believes that multinational companies will have concerns in future about making investments in Europe, based on the Commission’s ruling.