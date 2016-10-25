European shares give up gains after DAX touches new 2016 peak

European shares turned lower after a strong start on Tuesday, with Germany’s DAX briefly touching a new peak for 2016, after sentiment was knocked by mixed earnings on Wall Street and in Europe.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended down 0.4 per cent. Germany’s DAX ended flat after earlier touching a new peak for 2016 of 10,827.72 points.

The German stock market outperformed after Ifo data showed that German business morale had improved unexpectedly in October, suggesting company executives have become more optimistic about the growth prospects for Europe’s largest economy.

DUBLIN

The Iseq index of leading shares closed down 1 per cent or 65.41 to finish at 5.969.85 with Applegreen, Kerry, Total Produce and Smurfit Kappa among the day’s big movers.

Forecourt operator Applegreen was one of just a handful of companies to end the day in positive territory. It ended the day up 1.6 per cent to €4.32. Total Produce also jumped 1.6 per cent to close at €1.72, while Green Reit was up 1 per cent to €1.41.

Shares in cardboard box-maker Smurfit Kappa closed down just over 1 per cent to €20.06, while Kerry also slipped, losing 1.5 per cent to end the day at €68.35.

LONDON

Britain’s top share index climbed on Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American leading the market higher after a production update, though a slew of broker downgrades weighed on UK midcap stocks.

Anglo American shares were up 4.6 per cent, taking its year-to-date gains to more than 270 per cent and making it the top performing stock on Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index and Europe’s STOXX 600 this year.

The UK mining index, up nearly 90 per cent this year, rose 3.7 per cent to its highest since mid-2015. Shares in other miners including Rio Tinto, Glencore, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta – up 3 to 4.5 per cent on Tuesday – have surged between 16 and 174 per cent in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 per cent at 7,017.64 points at its close after slipping in the previous two sessions, also helped by a fall in sterling. Shares in hotel operator Whitbread fell 3.7 per cent and were the top faller on the index, after the company said sales growth slowed and margins declined at its Costa Coffee chain, overshadowing a better-than-expected first-half profit.

Separately, a spate of broker downgrades weighed on the FTSE 250, which slipped 0.3 per cent. Countrywide, Laird, Howden Joinery, Mitchells & Butlers and Aldermore all dropped between 3.3 to 7.9 per cent, with almost every brokerage citing concerns about a post-Brexit economic slowdown impacting these businesses.

EUROPE

European shares turned lower after a positive start, dropping along with US stocks, which were also hindered by weaker earnings.

Italy’s Banca Monte Paschi dei Siena ended 15 per cent lower, having at one stage been 25 per cent higher, after it announced a new strategic plan.

Among risers, UPM surged 10.8 per cent after the paper maker posted higher profits and flagged restructuring plans, while Luxottica climbed 4.4 per cent after the Italian eyewear maker reported higher revenues and confirmed its 2016 outlook.

WALL STREET

As the market awaited Apple’s latest results, US shares slipped on disappointing earnings reports from others on Tuesday with nine of the 11 sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 stock index negative after poor forecasts from some of the largest companies.

General Motors shares fell more than 4.7 per cent, despite better-than-expected third-quarter earnings, amid fears a slowdown in US vehicle sales and a rising dollar will undercut international profits. Caterpillar also reported a sharply lower quarterly profit on slow sales, driving its stock price down 1.4 per cent.

Manufacturer 3M fell 3 per cent to $165.87 after the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes trimmed its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts for the second time.