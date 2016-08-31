Providence sees Druid exploration well cost at $35m

Providence Resources sees the cost of drilling an exploration well at its Druid field in the Atlantic Ocean will be 30 per cent lower than previously planned as it hired a company to manage the process next year.

The Tony O’Reilly Jnr-led oil and gas exploration company said it and its license partner for the Druid prospect have appointed Senergy Wells Ltd, a subsidiary of global engineering group Lloyds Register to provide well management services for the planned drilling programme in June 2017.

Providence has previously estimated the Druid field, some 220 kilometres off the west coast of Ireland, could ultimately deliver 3.9 billion barrels of oil, a multiple of the 311 million barrels of recoverable oil its Barryroe oil field south of Cork is estimated to hold.

The company now estimates that the cost of drilling the Druid exploration at about $35 million (€31.4 million), some 30 per cent lower than a previous estimate.

Drilling costs have slumped globally following a drop in oil price in recent years.