Collapse in Irish property prices more severe than previously thought

The collapse in Irish property prices was more severe than previously estimated while cash buyers pay less for property than other buyers, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures, which are based on stamp duty statistics rather than mortgage drawdown data, and include information on cash purchases for the first time, show the peak to trough fall in residential property prices was 54.4 per cent, not 50.9 per cent as recorded previously.

They also show that the recovery in the market since 2013 has been stronger with prices up on average by 43.2 per cent rather than 37.4 per cent as estimated previously.

The CSO’s new Residential Property Price Index also reveals that first-time buyers have essentially been railroaded out of the market since 2010.

The index suggests first time buyers’ share of the market fell from 53.1 per cent in 2010 to 24.4 per cent in 2015.

The figures , which utilise a range of new data, also reveal a massive variation in the average price paid for property across Dublin and between the capital and the rest of the country.

With an average price of €733,006, householders paid more for a house in Dublin 6 in 2015 than for any other postal district.

The second most expensive district was Dublin 4, with an average house price of €724,535.

Householders paid least in Dublin 10, where the average house price was just €157,527.

The index reveals house prices in the Dublin City administrative zone are leading recovery from a national low point in March 203 and houses in the Mid West region have been the slowest to recover to date.