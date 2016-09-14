SIAC to sell head office in Clondalkin, Dublin 22

The building and engineering company SIAC is to sell its head office at Monastery Road in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, as part of the ongoing restructuring of the firm.

Agents CBRE are seeking in the region of €5 million for Dolcain House, which consists of three interlinked blocks with a gross internal area of 6,784 sq m (73,023 sq ft). The net lettable floor area is 5,301 sq m (57,066 sq ft).

One of the three segments, Block B, with a floor area of 1,692 sq m (18,220 sq ft), is rented by the company on a five-year lease from February 2014, at a rent of €100,750, equating to €5.50 per sq ft. The company will vacate the block if the purchaser requires the full volume of space.

New owners will have an option of renting 5,301 sq m (57,066 sq ft) in blocks A and C, along with 162 car parking spaces. SIAC is renting a further 49 car spaces on its short-term lease. CBRE say the two vacant buildings are fitted out to a high specification, including raised access floors, suspended ceilings, passenger lifts and a large staff canteen.

Dolcain House stands on a site of 1.92 acres and can be enlarged following the granting of planning permission in 2014 for an additional 258 sq m (2,777 sq ft) on the fifth floor of Block C. The building is within eight kilometres of Dublin city centre, with easy access to the N7 and M50. It is also within a short walk of the Luas line at Red Cow.