Navan housing site near town centre for €2m

With Navan showing signs of expanding again as a dormitory town, there is likely to be competitive bidding for a well-located housing site on the outskirts of the town with planning permission for 19 detached houses.

Joint agents Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly and Cushman & Wakefield are guiding €2 million for the site of 1.52 hectares (3.75 acres) at Kentstown Road, within a short walk of the town centre.

The planning permission, valid until October 2017, provides for 12 four-bedroom homes and seven five-bedroom units, many of them with garages and studies.

Navan expanded rapidly before the economic recession and while new house values took a hit in the crash they have largely recovered since then because of the limited supply available and the ever-increasing number of families happy to avail of the M3 motorway, reducing the commuting time from the city to about half an hour.