Limerick unveils €500m development programme

A €500 million investment programme with the potential for more than 5,000 jobs has been unveiled in Limerick

Limerick Twenty Thirty Strategic Development DAC (Designated Activity Company) , is the biggest single Irish commercial property development programme undertaken outside Dublin.

It will be tasked, in the first instance, with delivering more than €500 million worth of transformational investment infrastructure across four strategic sites in Limerick City, with the capacity to create in excess of 5,000 jobs over the next five years.

Businessman Denis Brosnan is to chair the local authority-created company, which will redevelop more than 1.4million sq ft of space across the four sites into state-of-the-art office, retail, residential, education and enterprise spaces.

The investment programme is focusing on putting in place the infrastructure required to accelerate inward investment to the city and county, both from the indigenous and FDI sectors.

Monday’s announcement follows the launch three years ago of “Limerick 2030: An Economic and Spatial Plan for Limerick” – a plan to deliver an economic, social and physical renaissance of Limerick city centre, the wider county and mid-west region.

Delivery on this plan is ahead of target, according to local authority, with 7,800 jobs created in Limerick and over €1.3 billion invested to date. Close to 5,400 of these posts are full time jobs across various sectors including financial services, retail, med-tech, IT, while the remainder are construction jobs.

The four key sites prioritised for the Twenty Thirty Company are the:

* the 112,000 sq ft Gardens International Office on Henry Street

* the 550,000sq ft Opera Site at Rutland Street

* the Cleeves Riverside Campus on the banks of the River Shannon at Fernhill comprising eight acres and 100,000 sq ft of existing space

* the 340,000 sq ft Troy Studios Film Hub in Castletroy where an €8 million fit-out is nearing completion ahead of the commencement of production

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching the Limerick Twenty Thirty company, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Patrick O’Donovan said: “The establishment of the Limerick Twenty Thirty company to create world-class commercial, retail, enterprise, and education facilities, as well as residential space here will lift a city already very much on the up to unprecedented heights. The fact that it is plan led, as distinct from developer led, will mean the city and county are planned strategically and that the infrastructure and investment is exactly what Limerick needs.

“We are hugely confident regarding delivery as recent years, in particular, have illustrated Limerick’s enormous potential. The city and county council’s economic and spatial plan launched three years ago may have, in some eyes, been very aspirational but the follow-through has been emphatic, with 7,800 jobs created in the interim.

“The Twenty Thirty Company is going to raise the bar again and help complete the transformation of Limerick into the top ranks of European cities for inward investment.”

Limerick Twenty Thirty Company chairman Denis Brosnan said Limerick had “embarked on a remarkable journey since 2009 - when I was asked to chair the Mid West Task Force on Job Creation but today, with the launch of the Limerick Twenty Thirty Company, it steps onto a new platform.

“I am determined this company will take up on the brilliant work and huge gains achieved and deliver the type of assets required to attract major and transformational inward investment.

“We are sending a message far and wide, and not least in the window of opportunity for FDI post-Brexit, that we are open for business and capable of competing with the best for it.”

“We now have a dedicated vehicle, with one of Ireland’s most respected business people at the wheel, to drive this city and county into a new and golden era,” said Limerick council chief executive Conn Murray.

“We have created a really attractive investment ecosystem here that is already reaping massive dividends and with Limerick Twenty Thirty we will create state of the art commercial, enterprise, education, retail and residential space that will accelerate the already rapid pace of inward investment.

“Given the opportunity of the post-Brexit space, we will offer a world class, highly competitive English-speaking environment for global companies to locate European bases in.”