Former Annesley Motor site in Dublin sells for about €2m

The former Annesley Motor site on the Ballybough Road in Dublin 3 has been sold by CBRE for about €2 million.The 0.275 hectare (0.69 acre) of land, originally valued at €1.5 million, has planning permission for a 5,200sq m mixed-use development. However, it is considered unlikely that the new owner will proceed with this development. CBRE handled the sale on behalf of receivers WK Nowlan.

In Kildare, CBRE has also sold a housing site close to the Army barracks at Rickardstown in Newbridge for €1.9 million – well above the €1.5 million guide price. The 7.8-acre site is zoned for housing and includes a derelict house. Robert Colleran of CBRE handled the sale for Caraghstone Homes, which sought permission to develop 102 houses and a creche in 2008 but failed because of the absence of an adequate water supply. Local agent Will Coonan acted for the purchaser.