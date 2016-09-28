Fitzpatrick Lifestyle sells Beacon, Morgan and Spencer hotels

A group of businessmen have bought the three Fitzpatrick Lifestyle Hotels, which have been for sale since June with a reported price tag of €150 million.

John Malone, Paul Higgins and John Lally, who already own Dublin’s Westin and InterContinental hotels, are buying the Beacon, Morgan and Spencer from Fitzpatrick and Patron Capital Partners.

Fitzpatrick Lifestyle Hotels put the three properties, all in Dublin, on the market during the summer. They were reported to have attracted initial bids in the region of €150 million.

Chief executive Paul Fitzpatrick said that the company was “delighted” to be handing over the hotels to a local operator.

The new owners have hotels in Dublin, Galway and Limerick. Capnua Corporate Finance and CBRE advised on the deal.