Fallon & Byrne to open branch in Rathmines shopping centre

The Swan shopping centre in Rathmines is to get a major boost with the decision by Dublin’s fine food emporium Fallon & Byrne to open a new flagship food hall, delicatessen and casual eatery in the D6 centre.

The new 929sq m (10,000 sq ft) facility will trade alongside anchor tenants Dunnes Stores, Omniplex Rathmines and 15 new traders since the centre was refurbished and upgraded at a cost of €2 million.

The owners claim to have repositioned the Swan centre as “the most dominant shopping and leisure destination in the Dublin 4 and 6 areas”.

Outdoor terrace

Fallon and Byrne’s new outlet will be based in a south-facing contemporary extension complete with an outdoor terrace with ample seating offering the prospect of early-evening sunshine. The stylishly designed extension on Castlewood Avenue will bring a casual dining offering to the area together with a gourmet food hall carrying the best of both Irish and international artisan product brands.

Since the brand’s inception in 2006 Fallon & Byrne has become one of Dublin’s most successful food destinations, delivering a New York-style food emporium, restaurant and wine cellar from its premises in Exchequer Street.

Fiona McHugh, managing director of Fallon & Byrne, said they loved the plans to create an elegant, contemporary extension to the Castlewood Road side of the centre and “very much look forward to creating a beautiful food hall to match”. Paul Anderson, managing director of Sawbridge, owners of the Swan, said the centre was now almost fully let and the addition of Fallon & Byrne as their third anchor tenant firmly placed them as “the primary retail destination within Dublin 6”.