BNP Paribas Real Estate appoints four new directors
Appointees will conform to ‘highest ethical standards’, says managing director
New directors, from left: Paul Harvey, Mervyn Ellis, Shane Duffy, and Keith O’Neill
Four new directors have just been appointed at BNP Paribas Real Estate. They are Paul Harvey, director professional services; Mervyn Ellis, director retail agency; Shane Duffy, director office agency; and Keith O’Neill, director office agency.
Patrick Curran, managing director of BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “As directors, they will promote the success of the company by fostering business relationships with existing and new clients; complying with principles of best practice within the business sector and conforming to the highest ethical standards and professionalism.”