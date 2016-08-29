Losses widen at Dublin restaurant Brookwood

Brookwood, a popular Dublin steak and seafood restaurant set up by Mulberry Gardens owner Laura Peat and backed by the founders of private equity firm FL Partners, saw accumulated losses widen last year.

Newly filed abridged accounts for PNL Restaurants Limited, the owners of Brookwood, show accumulated losses increased from €172,774 to €232,522 for the 12 months ending December 2015.

The company, whose directors are named as accountant turned restaurateur Laura Peat, and FL Partners founders Neill Hughes and Peter Crowley, had cash at hand of €54,286 at the end of the year, up from €44,791.

It also had net assets of €42,478 as compared to assets of €102,226 a year earlier.

The restaurant employed 22 people with related costs, including wages and salaries, totalling €232,425.

Brookwood opened on Baggot Street in Dublin 2 in 2014.

Ms Peat previously set up Eatery 120 in Ranelagh and Mulberry Gardens in Donnybrook. Mr Crowley and Mr Hughes established FL Partners in 2006. Previous investments have included Racing Post, Sunseeker, UTV, Kaymed and ATA Group.