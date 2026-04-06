‘My worst money habit is buying overpriced coffee almost every day’

Béibhinn Parsons: 'My first official payslip was for playing rugby and, at the time I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to train and play.' Photograph: Inpho/Ben Brady

Béibhinn Parsons, is a rugby international who made her senior international debut in 2018, aged 16, making her the youngest player, man or woman to play senior rugby for Ireland. The Women’s Six Nations kicks off this weekend with the team playing its home games in Galway, Belfast and Dublin.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I would say I’m a spender. I do put a bit aside for savings every month, but I believe that while money comes and goes, memories last a lifetime. I’ll happily spend money on spending time with friends and family.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

My first official payslip was for playing rugby and, at the time I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to train and play. Now, of course, it’s my full-time job, and my team-mates and I dedicate so much time and effort to training and playing as professionals that it’s only right we get paid.

Do you shop around for better value?

I do all of my shopping in Aldi. It’s my one-stop shop.

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

I’d say my most extravagant spending would be on holidays – booking flights, accommodation, having meals out and doing excursions. I’ve never regretted spending money on experiences and travel.

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What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I bought a Canon G7 X camera, and I love taking it on holidays or away on rugby trips to capture all the moments. I bought it right before the Paris Olympics and have some amazing photos of the opening ceremony, my team-mates and I in front of the Olympic Rings, and also of my family and me during the tournament. It’s always fun downloading the photos and going through them the next day.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Anything that’s too much of a trend or fad. I used to buy clothes I thought were nice only to see them go out of fashion within a wet week. I’m now much more considered when buying clothes, opting for quality fabrics and styles that will last.

Do you haggle over prices?

Not really, I would look into a product and maybe see if it’s of good quality or has good reviews, but that’s the extent of it. I think if something is good quality, the people providing the service or product deserve a fair price.

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

Absolutely not. I wish I were more knowledgeable on all things crypto, but not at the moment, no.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Although I am only 24, I know that having a pension is really important, which is why I started one recently. We are very lucky that the IRFU and Rugby Players Ireland give us a huge amount of access to information and education in this area, as your time as an elite athlete can be limited.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

Return flights to Paris. It was about €150 return which I think is great value. Me and three friends flew over and we had the best time ever. Definitely good value for money, for me.

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Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

My first car was my biggest purchase at the time. I bought a white Golf second-hand and absolutely loved it. After passing my test, I felt like I had a whole new sense of independence. I loved being able to drive myself to training and school, and not having to be hassling my parents to drop me off and collect me.

Have you ever lost money?

Not that I’m aware of. I’m definitely wary of scams and online schemes that seem a bit shady. As the saying goes, if it feels too good to be true, it often is.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I wouldn’t be into gambling at all. Surprisingly, seeing as I’m from Galway, I’ve never been to the Galway races. If I did, I’m sure I’d place a bet or get a tip.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My worst habit is buying overpriced coffee almost every day. Keeping with the coffee theme, one of my best habits is using Squid, the loyalty card app that keeps all your loyalty cards in one place online, so you never miss a trick. Every so often, I’ll get a free coffee using it.

How much money do you have on you now?

I don’t tend to keep cash on me. As a Gen Z, we tend to stick to online banking and Revolut. That would also be the case with me.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea