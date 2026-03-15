How the continuing Middle East conflict could hit consumers to the tune of €2,500 per year

Is the impact of the war in the Middle East on Irish consumers becoming any clearer?

The situation is still best described as volatile but any hopes the conflict might be short-lived are fading and fears are growing about the long-term impact on the cost-of-living crisis at home. If the war drags on and impacts energy prices, fertiliser prices, global trade and inflation, then the cost to Irish consumers could easily soar beyond €2,500 a year – and that would not even be the worst-case scenario.

That sounds bad but we are not there yet, right?

No, but the signs are not good and already people are feeling the pain. The cost of a litre of motor fuel remains elevated and with Brent crude – a key measure of domestic energy prices – at over $100 a barrel over the weekend, the price of fuel on many Irish forecourts remains in excess of €2 a litre. That represents an increase of more than 30 cent in just over two weeks.

And what will be the impact if prices stay at that level?

If a car does 19,000km a year and has a fuel consumption rate of 9.5 litres per 100km, then it will use roughly 150 litres of fuel per month. If each litre of that fuel costs 30 cent more for the medium or long term – and we must stress there are still big ifs over what will happen – then a typical motorist will have to spend and additional €45 a month. Spread over the course of a year and the extra cost to consumers will amount to around €550.

But that is not the only way consumers will pay more, is it?

Not even remotely. While it is important to stress that none of the Irish domestic gas and electricity companies have increased their prices as of yet, it seems inevitable it will happen in the weeks ahead if the conflict goes on. There is a lag between climbing prices on global markets and climbing prices in domestic homes but we are talking weeks or months rather than years.

What impact could higher energy prices have on household budgets?

Wholesale energy costs make up between 40 and 50 per cent of the final price that Irish households pay. The rest is made up of VAT, the public service obligation (PSO) levy on electricity customers and carbon tax, network charges and the supplier margin. A sustained 50 per cent increase in wholesale gas prices might equate to a 25 per cent increase in gas and electricity bills. That could see a typical Irish household spending around €800 more on heating and lighting their homes over the course of a year.

And where else might we see prices climbing?

Outside of mortgages and rent, the biggest expense in most Irish homes is groceries. If a typical household, made up of two adults and two children, spends around €200 a week on all food and groceries – a price which would cover a big weekend shop and then trips to local shops during the week – the annual spend is over €10,000. At the height of the cost-of-living crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, grocery inflation soared to nearly 17 per cent. It fell back to less than 3 per cent and is currently hovering at just below 7 per cent, according to the most recent data from retail analysts Worldpanel.

So what does that mean for consumers?

Well, we know that the war in the Middle East will lead to higher energy costs, which will lead to higher costs for food producers and higher manufacturing costs and higher distribution costs. It will also add to the costs faced by retailers. On top of that there are growing fears that the continuing closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the shipping lane beside Iran, will see a dramatic reduction in the supply of synthetic fertiliser across the world, with around one third of global supply transiting through the strait every year.

But again, what does all this mean for consumers?

It is hard to say exactly but if we assume prices will rise – hoping things won’t get as bad as they did in the summer of 2023 when the cost-of-living crisis was at its worst – we might see grocery prices climb by a further 6 or 7 per cent. That could see Irish homes worse off by at least €650 over the course of a year.

And what else?

Then there are interest rates. If prices start to climb, the European Central Bank (ECB) might do as it did in the early phase of the Russian war on Ukraine and raise rates. Even a 1 per cent increase will cost many Irish mortgage holders well in excess of €1,000 a year, although things did get much worse than that three years ago when the ECB rate hikes ended up costing many Irish borrowers well over €400 a month.

Is that it?

Sadly, no. In a situation like this, the knock-on effects could go on and on. The cost of plane tickets and holidays, for example, might start to climb fast. The good news is that Irish airlines have hedged their oil purchases for the months ahead so prices are likely to be stable at least until the summer. But when it comes to long-haul flights with other airlines, things are considerably more volatile.

What can be done about it?

The Government could – as it did during the last crisis – cut the excise on motor fuel, which might slash the price of a litre by 20 cent. It could also roll out more one-off energy credits and could offer more and extended interest relief for homeowners. But there needs to be the political will to do that.

And is the will there?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has kept open the prospects of a package of cost-of-living supports in response to the hike in oil prices. Speaking in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, he said the Government was “keeping everything under review. Obviously, we have to see how things evolve.”

The situation in the Gulf and the impact on energy prices is to be discussed by EU leaders in Brussels next week, he said, and noted that individual member states have “flexibility” on taxes and levies in their own countries. So who knows what will happen next.