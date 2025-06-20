Pensions and women: Women will either have substantially less money to live on each year in retirement

Ireland’s gender pay gap may be improving but it’s still a reality. And for young women, the implications extend far beyond what they can expect in their weekly or monthly pay packet.

Finding out that you are paid less than your male colleagues for the same type of work is clearly demoralising: realising that today’s insult could mean a permanent financial disadvantage in the far off days when you eventually retire should be deeply worrying.

It means that at an age when most people are understandably focused on just establishing themselves in their careers – and when all the data tells us that pensions are seen as a low priority – women need to be pension aware.

And thanks to the power of compound interest, the gap in retirement income will be even larger than any gap in pay.

Reporting and research on gender pay gaps is improving all the time and as it does, the impact on pension pots will diminish but, as of now, PwC pensions partner Munro O’Dwyer says, the gap is around 11 or 12 per cent, though, clearly, that can vary from sector to sector.

What is the gender pension gap?

Data published by Irish Life this time last year found that, in Ireland, there was a 36 per cent gender pension gap. For every €100,000 a man has in their pension pot, on average, a woman will have just €64,000.

The practical impact is that women will either have substantially less money to live on each year in retirement or their pension pot will be exhausted before they are likely to die.

When you consider that women in Ireland, in general, live for three and a half years longer than men, the reality is that they need a bigger pension pot than men, not a smaller one.

The Irish Life report said women would need to work for eight years longer than men just to match the men’s pension pots!

O’Dwyer notes that the gender pay gap is just one area of disadvantage for women when it comes to pensions.

How does staying at home with children impact pensions?

Women are also more likely to take time out of the workforce for caring commitments – either to raise children or to care for older relatives – than men. And where they do stay in work, those commitments mean they are more likely to be in part-time employment.

As a result, their pay will be lower as will contributions into an occupational pension – both their own and those coming from their employer.

Even in couples not wedded to such traditional division of labour, simple domestic economics where the male partner is bringing in a higher wage can often mean they opt for the lower earner to step back from the workplace. That’s not universal, of course, but it remains more likely as of now.

How can you close the gender pensions gap?

So, in a working world that is still skewed against them, what can women do too offset the disadvantages?

First, get started early. It’s good advice anyway as the longer funds are invested in a pension the better the eventual return. But if you are a young woman and you are likely to be taking a step back from work at some point to raise a family, it’s even more important.

“The best advice is to make an early start to contributions at the highest level you can afford,” says Ray McKenna of employee benefits group Locktons.

“The best opportunity by far to build retirement funds tends to be when in employment. Not only does the employer also contribute, but the tax relief reduces the cost impact,” says Shane O’Farrell, who is director of workplace market at Irish Life Employer Solutions.

“So people returning to the workforce after periods of absence (or those about to leave employment) should look carefully to address the missing years by additional top up contributions, ideally following a financial health check”.

Given the generous tax relief available – up to 40 per cent for those paying tax at the upper rate – there are limits on how much you can invest in a pension. Having said that, the limits are generous enough that very few people hit the relevant caps.

Under the age of 30, you can get tax relief on anything up to 15 per cent of your gross salary that you put into a pension. In your 30s, that share jumps to 20 per cent, rising to 25 per cent in your 40s. Between 50 and 54, the figures is 30 per cent, rising to 35 per cent between 55 and 60. Over the age of 60, you can put up to 40 per cent of your gross salary into a pension while availing of relief.

There are two other caps. First, when assessing those percentages, the upper salary limit is €115,000. If you earn less than that, no worries; if your gross salary is higher, you just get the percentage appropriate to your age of the first €115,000 of salary.

So, if you’re 42 and earning €130,000, the maximum pension contribution you can secure tax relief on is €28,750 (25 per cent of €115,000).

In addition, there is a cap on the total size of your pension fund for tax relief purposes, called the Standard Fund Threshold, which is €2 million. Again, this will affect very few people when you consider that, according to 2023 PwC figures, the average private pension pot in Ireland is a very modest €75,000.

For what it is worth, if you are relying on a €75,000 pension pot in retirement, you will feel the pinch financially, so I would suggest aiming higher than that. It would only deliver income of somewhere between €3,750 and €4,500 a year on top of any State pension you are entitled to.

But let’s get back to our young woman starting out in work. If you are in your 20s and earning, say €35,000, you can still put €5,250 a year into your pension. And because that is deducted from your gross salary before tax, it would cost you even less.

Now at €35,000, you’d still be paying income tax at 20 per cent so your tax bill will be €1,050 lower for the year than it otherwise would be. That means, in take-home pay terms, the €5,250 pension contribution is costing you just €4,200, or €350 a month.

Someone in their 30s on the average industrial wage – €53,352 as of the first quarter of this year – could put as much as €10,670 into a pension. Almost all of this would otherwise be taxed at 40 per cent so your €10,670 will actually cost you just €6,677.60 in take-home pay.

And that’s even before you consider that many employers will match your pension fund contributions within certain limits.

Those limits – and indeed what you might be allowed to put into your company’s occupational scheme – will likely be significantly lower than the amounts above but there is nothing stopping you taking out Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVCs) to accommodate the balance. Employers won’t contribute to AVCs but it does allow you max out your tax relief.

And remember it is not all or nothing. If you cannot put in the maximum permitted, it’s not the end of the world.

Should I increase my pension contributions?

The key message for young working women is that it is more important for them than it is for men to invest as much as they can in their pensions early to allow for the fact that you might miss out contributions in some years when you are out of the workforce.

If you are taking unpaid time out of work, you will not be permitted to contribute to the company pension scheme for that period. However, if you did not use up your full pension tax relief threshold the previous year – the 20 per cent of salary in your thirties for instance – and you have the financial resources available, you can make additional pension contributions via an AVC or a personal retirement savings account (PRSA) up to the end of October the following year.

As an example, Patricia (35) earns €55,000 and last year contributed 6 per cent (€3,300) to a company pension, a figure that was matched by her employer. That 6 per cent is well below the 20 per cent limit on pension investment that she can get tax relief on.

Patricia has taken unpaid time off work this year to spend more time with her children who are just making the transition to school. She won’t be able to invest in the company pension scheme as she’s not being paid. However, as long as she acts before the end of October – including filing a tax return – she can put up to €7,700 into an AVC or PRSA and get a tax refund for 2024 of €3,080, which means the €7,700 investment will only cost her €4,620.

You can only go back one year like that but at least it will help.

What are the benefits of flexible hours?

Another approach, says Locktons’ McKenna is to see if your employer is prepared to be more flexible around work patterns.

With hybrid and remote work more common, and more practicable than it used to be, many people can continue to work as long as employers allow wriggle room. That would, for instance, allow the carer (woman or man) to put in their work hours when their partner has finished their more regular working hours.

The main advantage, in pension gender gap terms, is that as you are still being paid, you can continue to make contributions to the company pension scheme.

Also, as you are earning income, there is income tax against which you can offset the tax relief on those contributions.

Otherwise, apart from the one year lookback arrangement we spoke about above, any contributions you make to an AVC while out of paid employment – even if you had the financial wherewithal to do so – would have no tax to claim relief from, reducing the attraction.

There are other factors that also disproportionately play against women where improvements are more at the gift of government and industry rather than something over which individuals have control.

PwC’s O’Dwyer points to waiting and vesting periods for occupational pensions. Many company schemes do not allow staff to join their scheme for six months after they start work. And, if you leave the company within two years of joining an occupational scheme, companies can, and do, simply give you back any contributions you made to the scheme in that time.

That means you lose out on the benefit of any employer contributions and the investment performance on those and your own refunded contributions not just to the point where you leave the business but also over the following years right up to when you retire.

Because of women’s employment patterns, O’Dwyer says this works more against women than men. He also notes that in an era when technology allows for immediate action on signing people up to schemes, there is no justification for waiting periods.

While there are ongoing criticisms of the incoming mandatory workplace pension scheme – auto-enrolment or My Future Fund – planned for next year, O’Dwyer notes that it will at least ensure that people are signed up from the date of employment without waiting periods and that their pension fund will remain invested even if they do move jobs or otherwise leave the employer within two years.

He notes that there is more Government could do; for instance, the State could continue to make its contributions to a person’s auto-enrolment account during periods of unpaid leave in line with the level of State contributions before the leave.

Other countries, O’Dwyer says, have looked at one-off contributions to women’s pensions at events such as childbirth for social policy purposes in a world where more and more western economies are concerned at low rates of childbirth.

“Having children is very important (for an economy) and financial support is very important,” he says. “There are ways it can be done. There is a cost but it is arguably an investment in the future.”

