‘I had an addiction to shopping. I’d go online and sometimes I’d forget what I ordered. That’s not a good thing to admit’

Are you a saver or a spender?

A few years ago I would definitely have said I’m a spender, but I’m saving for a house so I’m very much a saver now.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

My first job was in the Burren centre, and it was €8 an hour. I was pure delighted with myself and loved it because I got to make a crisp sandwich for lunch every day. It’s the small wins!

Do you shop around for better value?

I would have to admit I don’t always do this. I have got better at finding the same things for a better price and bagging a deal.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I spent more than €4,000 in Thomann, a musical instrument shop. That was definitely the largest amount of money I’ve spent to date.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My uilleann pipes. I got them in 2014, and I’ve made the most money from that purchase.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

I regret spending so much money on clothes. I have far too many clothes, and in recent years I’ve been donating them. I definitely had an addiction to shopping for a few years. Thankfully I’ve grown out of that phase.

Do you haggle over prices?

No. I’m the worst to haggle. I remember I was in China with Riverdance. We went to the markets but I couldn’t bring myself to haggle. Anyone who knows me knows I would prefer to give more money than haggle for less.

Do you invest in shares or cryptocurrency?

No, I do not. I’m investing all my money in my music career at the moment: my album and instruments. For now I’m happy with my savings plan in the credit union.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Not yet. I know I should get all of this up and going but, at the moment, I’m saving for a house and I’m travelling a lot with music. Hopefully, I’ll never retire from music, and I’ll still be playing gigs at 90!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

My Brooks runners. They were expensive, €200, but I have worn them almost every day.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, my uilleann pipes. I would put aside money from my gigs every week for them. This taught me how long it takes to save for a significant purchase, but the rewards of having something as amazing as my set of uilleann pipes makes it worthwhile.

Have you ever lost money?

I lost a €100 note, the first €100 note I ever held. I don’t know where I lost it but it wasn’t in the pocket that I thought I had put it in. Honest to God, I cried. I was so sad when I couldn’t find it. It never showed up but I prayed it would end up in someone’s hands who needed it.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No, I’m not. Some years ago, I gambled for the first time in America and won $300. I cashed out and bought my mother a handbag for her birthday. That win was the first and last time. Beginner’s luck, as they call it!

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit is keeping a certain amount of money in my current account when I go shopping, so my card will decline if I go over my spending limit. It works like a dream! My worst habit is online shopping. I used to go online late at night after a gig when I couldn’t unwind. Sometimes, I’d forget what I ordered. That’s not a good thing to admit, but I have become a lot better in the last few years.

How much money do you have on you now?

I am currently on a cruise, and there are no cash or card facilities. Whatever you spend is added to your room, so I have no cash on me at all.

Tara Howley co-stars in Dockers, a musical history of Dublin docks, featuring new and original songs written by Damien Dempsey, Gary Brown and George Murphy, Tuesday-Saturday, April 8th-12th at the Ambassador Theatre, Dublin

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea