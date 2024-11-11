‘I once brought my team to London and booked an apartment through a popular booking site. When we arrived, the apartment didn’t exist’

Claire Tighe is producer of the Christmas Panto Rapunzel, The Helix, from Friday, November 22nd until Sunday, January 12th. TheatreworX, founded in 1995, is a stage school and production company.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I don’t have a problem spending on things that I like or “need”, but I don’t spend willy-nilly. I spend on holidays and would happily go without something to ensure we have holiday time with our boys. I’ve always saved money in the Credit Union, which tends to stay safe from my spendy side.

What was the first job you ever received money for, and how much you were paid?

At about the age of 12, I took to making and selling scrunchies out of any remnants of material I could find. My first PAYE job, though, was in The Foxhunter as a lounge girl. I really can’t remember how much I was paid; I’m sure it was minimum wage. I remember I used to make about £20 a night on tips and I thought I was a millionaire.

Do you shop around for better value?

To a certain extent. I’m not going to traipse around a market looking for €1 off a scarf, but I might shop around for a larger item, like a television or a bed.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

I Jimmy Choo Choo-Chood up the aisle. They were fabulous, but they were off me by 7pm, replaced by €3 flip-flops from Penneys. I’ve kidded myself into wearing them once or twice since, but there are always flip-flops nearby. But, oh my, they are beautiful and I regret nothing.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I joined a gym in 2023, and it is definitely the best money I’ve spent in years. My panto pals are going to slag me about this answer as it has become a running joke that I mention the gym whenever possible. Did I mention I joined a gym?

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

I once brought my team to London and booked an apartment through a very popular booking site. Stupidly when the “owners” requested a substantial security deposit to be transferred to their account, I ignored the warning sirens in my head and paid it. When we arrived in London, the apartment didn’t exist and we spent hours trying to find alternative accommodation. Needless to say, I always heed the warning sirens since that very costly mistake.

Do you haggle over prices?

In business, I will always ask if there’s anything that can be done on price if I feel there’s wiggle room. That said, I respect the people I deal with in the entertainment business and wouldn’t push if I felt the price was sound and justified.

Do you invest in shares or cryptocurrency?

If it counts, I think I clicked the “invest” button on Revolut at some point. I probably have about €8.70 in shares there. Megabucks.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

Yes. My company has a pension plan that we offer to our full-time staff. It’s good to plan for the future.

Noel Gallagher of Oasis. Photograph: Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP via Getty

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

One of the most recent big things I bought were Oasis tickets. I was one of the lucky ones who got the pre-sale invite, but I still paid over €700 for four. Mad prices, but I panicked and paid.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, for my first car when I was 18. Every penny I could spare went into the Credit Union until I had enough to get a loan. I think the car cost £4,500, a lovely little second-hand 1994 Micra. I was delighted with myself.

Have you ever lost money?

I started to produce panto productions in 2008 at the top of a recession, so yes, I lost money! Thankfully, I was able to fight another day and continued on the panto path. Eventually, after more years than I care to remember treading water, we recovered our losses.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

When I go to a casino or bet money, I presume I’m going to lose the money I go in with, so if I leave with what I came in with, it’s a bonus. I have had some good wins over the years. I won about €800 on roulette once, and that was great fun. Also, now and again, I play the Lotto numbers that I dreamt of when I was 16. I’m convinced they’re going to come up some day. I mean, why else would I have dreamt them?

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit would be that when I put my money in the Credit Union, it becomes invisible to me. I would never touch it except for something important. My worst habit is that I don’t check what card I’m using when I’m paying for something, which causes me undue stress when trying to sort out my book-keeping.

How much money do you have on you now?

Physically, I have zero. I’ll Revolut you, though, if you want some.