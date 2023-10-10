Moneytok: Can TikTok turn you into a millionaire investment whiz?

Getting your financial advice from social media has never been more popular. TikTok’s #moneytok has more than 26 billion views, while a host of subcategories also exist, including #PassiveIncomeIdeas; #BudgetingHacks; #StockTokand #InvestingTips.

But how useful are these tips?

Here we take a look at some of the bigger trends, and get the experts to weigh in on their relative merits.

#Girlmath

It’s spreading like wildfire across the social media network – but what is it?

Girl math apparently originated with the hosts of a New Zealand radio show, who worked out that a €1,000 silk dress ended up being “basically free” because it could be worn for two weddings as well as a cruise. Plus, because it was a dress, it was already deemed to be “50 per cent off” in the eyes of the buyers, as it is an entire outfit, rather than having to buy a skirt and top.

Such logic has since been taken to even more illogical levels.

Maybe it’s how sending back 80 per cent of your online shopping “haul” leaves you feeling like you’ve actually saved money. Or that time you paid for dinner for your friends, and then got “free money” when they eventually paid you back months later?

TikTok creator @healthbydaniela explains it as follows: “If I don’t buy a beverage today, I’m making money” while “if I don’t spend enough to get free shipping, I’m losing money”.

And @samjamessssss says that “anything under $5 feels like it’s pretty much free. Girl Math”.

At one level, it’s something many of us can understand. We’ve all made up excuses to explain away our profligate ways, while forgoing free shipping can be a physically felt pain. And, of course, there is a certain element of tongue in cheek to it all.

The danger of course is in the space between the people who “get” it, and enjoy the fun of it all, and those who may take it all a little too seriously.

So what do the experts think?

Carol Brick is managing director of CWM Wealth Management Ltd and HerMoney. Her main focus as a financial planner is on educating and empowering women.

She does see the funny side of #girlmath. “There’s no doubt about it, it’s a viral phenomenon, and someone’s making money out of it.”

However, she also said she “nearly combusted” when she first learned about it as she fears it reinforces the old stereotype that women are bad with money. And she fears that while those pushing the memes may be doing okay, the people who are being influenced, and who may laugh at a €3 daily coffee, paid for in cash, as being “insignificant”, may end up losing out.

After all, €3 a day is over €1,000 a year.

“It can be really detrimental to the overall wellbeing of women in the long term,” she says. “It kicks financial mindfulness to the kerb.”

She sees the attempts to rationalise frivolous spending as illogical – “buying an extra item to get free shipping is just nonsensical” – but feels it can be used “as a form of defence” and a way of normalising poor financial decisions.

“It’s about completely evading the financial reality of the purchases.”

#Investingtips

TikTok also has thousands of tips on getting rich quick. Take @ceowatchlist, who tells his almost one million followers to buy what rich people buy. A recent tip was US software company Asana, as Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskowitz had just invested $72 million in the company.

The couple behind the @chadandjenny account told their followers to buy stocks when they are rising, and then sell out of them at the top – but how do you time this?

Shorting, whereby you agree to sell a stock you don’t currently own at some point in the future, thereby making money if the price falls, is another regular tip. The idea is that you get to buy the shares in the market at a lower price and then sell them on at the previously agreed higher price. Of course, if the price rises, you’ll lose money. And these losses could be substantial.

Tesla is one stock that’s got plenty of attention for shorting on social media.

But it’s not all get-rich-quick advice. @MoneyLawyerErika, a solicitor and money expert with more than 20 million followers on social media, tells her followers not to pick stocks, but rather invest in a fund. She suggests her followers put some of their money into an index fund that tracks the S&P 500, such as Vanguard’s VOO fund, “which basically means that by buying into one, you’re buying the equivalent of a fraction of 500 of the largest companies in the US”.

But should you be getting investment advice from social media?

Francis McTaggart is founder of Drogheda-based Fortitude Financial Planning. He agrees with the principle of starting to invest early.

“There’s a massive opportunity for younger people there in terms of investing. It’s one of the easiest ways to generate wealth,” he says.

However, as opposed to much of what’s on TikTok, he says that people should be looking at the long term. “It’s not a get-rich-quick thing – it’s get rich slow.”

He also recommends the basket of stocks approach. “Pick thousands of stocks and let them work for you,” he says. Buying one or two stocks, or crytpo, which is more frequently espoused on TikTok, is “more akin to gambling as ultimately that stock can go zero”, he advises.

For Irish investors, this can be achieved by buying an index-tracking fund offered by one of the life companies – Standard Life, Irish Life, New Ireland etc – or a fund through a platform such as Davy Select, or an exchange-traded fund (ETF) through a stockbroker. Each product is treated differently for taxes, so it’s worth looking into this before making your decision.

Many of these products also allow you to invest on a monthly basis, so you can start with smaller amounts and build up a fund.

As McTaggart suggests, an 18-year-old with a part-time job could look to put maybe €100 away a month. By the time they go to buy a house when they’re in their 30s, they will have built up a substantial fund.

As for shorting, “you may get it right once or twice or three times, but it’s not a consistent, repeatable strategy”, he says.

For those interested in learning more, he invites his clients to bring their teenage/young adult children in to learn about financial planning.

You can buy snazzy-looking wallets emblazoned with savings goals such as 'Christmas', 'groceries' and 'back to school'

#Cashstuffing

It’s a budgeting tool almost as old as money itself: keeping money in different piles, jars or envelopes, to help deal with everyday expenses and stop yourself overspending.

What’s surprising now is that in a time when cash is no longer king and digital payments are the preferred method of payment for an increasing number of people, younger people are again being advised to budget with cash.

To do it, you need to set out the spending areas you typically need to budget for – such as car fuel/household bills/groceries/rent/takeaways etc.

This can be done using a pen and plain old envelopes but you can also buy a host of snazzy-looking wallets and binders, emblazoned with savings goals such as “Christmas”, “groceries” and “back to school” on them.

Making a couple of ATM dashes a month, you spread your cash out into the various envelopes, with the goal being that when you only have a set, physical amount of cash to spend each month, you’ll find it easier to stick to your targets.

Irish budgeting expert Caz Mooney of @irishbudgeting on TikTok used the method to save €15,000 in one year. She tells her followers that it’s a great way of reducing impulse spending.

And Brick agrees. As she recalls, going to the bank once a week and withdrawing your money for all that week’s expenses was how most of used to manage our money at one time.

“There wasn’t a lot wrong with it,” she says, “when the cash was gone it was gone.”

Likening it to a zero-based budgeting tool, she says it’s the most logical way of budgeting properly as you can identify the ways you might be overspending and it helps you to “completely avoid impulse purchases”.

“It makes personal finance very real, as cash is real,” she says. She has seen people be “shocked by how much they save” once they adopt such an approach.

But you don’t need to use the envelopes. A digital approach may be to set up a payments account that offers numerous savings accounts, such as Revolut’s Vaults, or An Post’s new money manager account.