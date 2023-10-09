Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the tax credit for renters is currently €500 a year 'and I’d like to see that increase and I think we would be confident in saying that we will'. He was speaking at the opening of 67 new social homes in Ballyogan, Dublin. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

A mortgage tax break worth up to €1,250 for homeowners and three energy credits of €150 each are among measures being considered by the Coalition leaders as they meet with the two budget Ministers Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe to finalise the details of Tuesday’s budget.

After a weekend of intense negotiations, it is understood a package of once-off measures has been agreed – likely to include energy credits worth €450, a double payment of child benefit before Christmas, and a double welfare payment after Christmas – and the health budget has also been settled. At least one of the energy credits is expected before Christmas and two afterwards.

The final details of the social protection budget and the settlement for the Department of Children will be discussed at this afternoon’s meeting as well as a small number of outstanding issues hanging over from the weekend.

The health budget was agreed after difficult negotiations between Mr Donohoe and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and officials focused on the rising cost of healthcare but also the budget overruns this year which have seen the Department of Health require a €1.1 billion bailout before the end of the year.

It is understood that the tax package has also been largely agreed, and will include a form of mortgage interest relief up to €1,250 for homeowners who have seen their loan repayments rocket since the ECB began increasing rates last year.

The budget will also include the establishment of new savings funds into which the Government will promise to channel excess corporation tax revenues.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said he is “confident” the tax credit for renters would increase in the budget on Tuesday.

While Mr O’Brien would not be drawn on the amount, he added that more work needed to be done on raising awareness of the credit.

Only half of renters entitled to claim the €500 a year tax credit did so last year, new figures from the Department of Finance show.

It is understood the minister has indicated he wants the annual credit increased to about €800.

Speaking on Monday, Mr O’Brien said: “I don’t have a figure and that’s to be decided upon…I obviously want to extend it into next year and I’d like to see it increased.

“It’s been a really good support for renters. It’s a real way of reducing the cost of rent…The base rate is €500 and I’d like to see that increase and I think we would be confident in saying that we will.”

The Fianna Fáil TD said

a lot of work had gone into Budget 2024 to ensure the package was fair, progressive and “helps those who need it most”.

“There’s no question that those on variable rate mortgages or indeed tracker mortgages, particularly those with the non-bank lenders who have seen ten rate increases in a very short space of time, that’s having a real impact on families and that’s an area that I know Minister [for Finance] McGrath has been focused on,” he added.

The rent credit was available for all of 2022 and the relief is to run from 2022 to 2025 inclusive. The Department of Finance has estimated the credit might be of benefit to approximately 400,000 taxpayers.

The figures show 203,000 taxpayer units claimed the credit for 2022, 35,444 taxpayer units have made claims for 2022 and 2023, and 16,083 taxpayer units have made claims for 2023 only. The total amount claimed for last year was €33.59 million and total amount claimed to date for 2023 is €31.86 million.

Last month the Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris, said he would like to see the maximum for an individual under the scheme doubled to €1,000 a year in the upcoming budget.

The credit, introduced in Budget 2023, is worth a maximum of €500 a year per individual or €1,000 per jointly assessed couple. Those eligible include people paying for private rented accommodation or a parent who pays rent on behalf of a university-going child.