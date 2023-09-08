SSE Airtricity announces price cuts of 10-12% for gas and electricity from November

SSE Airtricity has become the third energy company to announce a price decrease in just over a week, with a discount of up to 12 per cent to take effect from the start of November.

The move will see a 12 per cent decrease in the standard unit rate for electricity and a 10 per cent decrease in the standard unit rate for gas. The reductions will see a typical dual fuel customer save €385 a year, the company said.

All of SSE’s domestic gas and electricity customers in the State will automatically have the reduced rate applied to their bills.

“We hope today’s announcement will be welcome news for households as we approach winter,” said managing director Klair Neenan.

“We’re acutely aware of the pressure people have been experiencing with the cost-of-living crisis and we recognise that this continues to be a difficult time for many. We recognise that volatility has impacted customers over the past number of years, and we want to provide price certainty for customers who want to manage their energy costs. SSE Airtricity is working on solutions that deliver on this promise in the coming weeks.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday called on energy companies to further reduce their prices after the State’s largest domestic provider, Electric Ireland, announced it would be cutting its electricty and gas rates by 10 and 12 per cent respectively. The price reduction came less than a week after Energia announced a price cut of up to 20 per cent for its dual fuel customers.

Energy companies have remained tight-lipped about their plans when contacted by The Irish Times in recent days, saying only that prices would be kept “under review” with discounts and tariff reductions passed on when possible.

The average wholesale price of electricity in Ireland per megawatt-hour during August was €106.46, down 72 per cent from €387.63 in August of last year.