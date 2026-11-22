The US justice department has brought railroad theft charges against the group for raiding at least 36 trains and selling thousands of stolen Nike trainers, among other products, on the black market. File photograph: Alex Welsh/The New York Times

Fourteen people in southern California have been accused of stealing more than $22 million (€20 million) worth of goods from moving freight trains, in a plot reminiscent of the US old west, when outlaws and bandits wreaked havoc on the nascent railroad industry.

The justice department has brought railroad theft charges against the group for raiding at least 36 trains and selling thousands of stolen Nike trainers, among other products, on the black market.

“The scale of the theft is staggering,” first assistant US attorney Bill Essayli said.

Nathan Daniel Angel (21) was the alleged ringleader for the so-called “Los Trenes” (“the trains”) scheme, which spanned 2024 through 2026. Court documents did not list an attorney for Angel or the other charged individuals.

Each robbery took a similar form. Angel’s associates, including his father and two uncles, stowed away on moving freight trains, according to a grand jury indictment.

With some of the men on board serving as lookouts, the others would slash the train’s air hose, causing a sudden loss of air pressure and forcing an emergency stop of the entire vehicle. The manoeuvre is perilous given the risks of derailment.

Once the train was disabled, the rest of the Los Trenes crew would swoop in to load up the stolen goods and stash the loot at houses across southern California, prosecutors say.

Angel posed for a selfie, where he displayed the peace sign, in front of several boxes containing Nike merchandise, in a February 2024 photograph, attached to court documents.

The next burglary would come months later. In October 2024, Donta Hedgeman (27) sawed through the lock of a container on a moving Nike train, according to video evidence.

The heists ramped up in 2025, even as signs emerged that law enforcement was catching on to the alleged thefts.

An unidentified “co-conspirator” texted 23-year-old Carlos Luis Fernando Martinez on April 17th, 2025, to say he had been arrested for receiving stolen property.

“They want me to tell them who did I get them from and who had the other pairs,” the person wrote.

Martinez responded, instructing the person to contact him over Signal, an app with encrypted messaging.

Twelve days later, the crew made off with 1,170 tools and 17,000 parts from Milwaukee Tool.

Police officers appeared to sniff around an unnamed company, which purchased a slew of stolen products from the crew in the autumn of 2025.

A different “co-conspirator” speculated on their fate. “Good luck with them wires/if they go deep in the case/You’re cooked,” they wrote to Martinez.

Then, on January 16th, 2026, Angel and 25-year-old Fredy Marquina referenced a partner being intercepted by police: “They just got Jorge for buying and receiving/stolen property.”

Once again, faced with the mounting risk of being caught, the men proceeded with further heists in the summer of 2026.

In July, Angel Sanchez (24) shared an AI-generated image that appeared to glamourise their robbery spree.

Masked men tossed Nike footwear off a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSR) train into luxury cars inscribed with the words “Los Trenes”.

In the image, a helicopter circled above, shining a searchlight.

If convicted of the conspiracy charge, the men face at least five years in prison. The charge relating to theft of interstate railroad has a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

A conviction for violence against railroad carriers would carry the most severe punishment, with a possibility of life in prison.

Prosecutors described this week’s sweeping indictment as the culmination of a 14-month-long investigation.

“We are determined to protect this vital supply chain and ensure that goods reach their intended destinations, not the black market,” said Nathan Hochman, the Los Angeles county district attorney. – Guardian