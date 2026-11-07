Donald Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC boss Dana White

US president Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump and UFC CEO Dana White (left) during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in June. Photograph: Evan Vucci - Pool/Getty Images

Donald Trump has offered Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White the job of White House press secretary.

The US president announced via his Truth Social platform he had asked White, who is CEO of the US mixed martial arts organisation, to take up the position.

The role has been vacant since mid-October, when Katie Zacharia left after just five in the job.

Trump said on Truth Social: “I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.”

He added: “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

The US president has sought to shake up his close team in the wake of the midterm elections, which saw Republican candidates routed by Democrats.

In the wake of those heavy losses, Trump replaced his chief of staff Susie Wiles with long-time aide Stephen Miller.

In his Truth Social message, Trump also said he had asked the UFC boss to bring several assistants into the White House with him.

They include several former UFC competitors, two of whom are Russian by birth.

Trump said: “I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris.

“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

The US press secretary effectively acts as a spokesperson for the president, and deals with the media on a daily basis. - PA