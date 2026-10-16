Katie Zacharia dismissed as White House press secretary after five days

US president Donald Trump’s new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, has been dismissed after less than a week in the role, according to a White House official not authorised to speak publicly.

Zacharia had a rocky start to her tenure as press secretary, hosting a widely criticised first briefing on Tuesday. She had also faced questions over her legal credentials after admitting she did not pass the bar exam.

The New York Times reported Zacharia had been fired. Fox News reported she was “transitioning out” of the role.

Zacharia, who spent much of her career as a conservative political commentator and in communication roles, was offered the White House press secretary role on October 9th.

Earlier on Friday, Trump suggested that Zacharia, might not stay in the job much longer.

“I told her, ‘I think you’re better off being happy’,” Trump said.

He said Zacharia had been treated “very unfairly” by the press and said that he had told her she had a great life and family without having to be press secretary.

Donald Trump and Katie Zacharia on Tuesday. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

In comments to reporters on the lawn as he left the White House for Georgia, Trump was asked who might replace Zacharia should she leave and said that many people would want the job.

“I told Katie, in my opinion, she was treated very unfairly,” Trump said, adding that Zacharia has been “brutalised by the media”. – Guardian/AP

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