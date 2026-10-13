White House asks US ambassador to Greece to resign after reports she asked Trump donor to pay bill

US ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle along side US secretary of state Marco Rubio in Greece earlier this month. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AFP via Getty Images

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been asked to step down as US ambassador to Greece, after weeks of reports that she sought payment from a Trump donor in exchange for access to administration officials.

The decision, announced by the White House on Tuesday morning, ends the diplomatic career of one of Trump’s longest-standing political allies. It came after Trump and Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, were reported to have grown furious over the allegations.

“We have asked ambassador Guilfyole to resign, she has been a wonderful asset to the team and we wish her well,” said Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, during her first briefing on Tuesday.

The most serious claim, first reported by the Wall Street Journal on 8th October, centres on the donor Eric Deters.

Citing Signal messages, the paper reported that in July 2025, days before her Senate confirmation hearing, Guilfoyle pressed Deters to pay off a $100,000 American Express bill, assuring him the transfer would not show up anywhere. “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” she wrote, according to the report.

Guilfoyle offered to use her influence on his tax and legal problems in return and told him she had contacted the IRS commissioner and the justice department on his behalf.

He has also said he paid Guilfoyle about $300,000 over the years without receiving “one favour”, and told MS NOW the request “absolutely was a quid pro quo”.

In a series of stories, The Wall Street Journal has reported questionable conduct by Guilfoyle, including an alleged threat to a host country official and accepting improper gifts and services.

Guilfoyle has not addressed the reports directly, but in a statement released late on Sunday, her lawyers denied she had done anything wrong and claimed that the money she was seeking from the Trump donor was payment for services – public appearances and speaking engagements that predate her ambassadorial nomination – that had not been paid.

The lawyers, David Schwartz and Jesse Binnall, also rejected allegations of impropriety related to Guilfoyle’s travel on private planes, saying that before every such trip she “sought, obtained and followed state department guidance and followed the department’s travel regulations”, they said.

“Ambassador Guilfoyle has served, and will continue to serve, with integrity, honour and distinction. We are evaluating all available legal remedies to collect this debt and any other potential causes of action,” the lawyers added.

After defending Guilfoyle following the first report, Rubio declined to comment publicly on the growing allegations. On Wednesday, Rubio said: “Our ambassador has been a strong ambassador here.”

But after another report appeared late on Wednesday, Rubio berated journalists for asking about the allegations, saying he did not know if they were true and that he would not respond if he could not confirm them.

“You guys walk around thinking that because some source told you something and you reported it, it’s the gospel. It’s not the gospel. It’s not the gospel for me. That’s not the way we do things,” Rubio said at the foot of his plane as Guilfoyle, who was there to see him depart, looked on.

Officials said the state department’s inspector general has been looking into the allegations, which first began surfacing in the Journal late last month and have since multiplied.

The top two Democrats on the house foreign affairs and senate foreign relations committees, representative Gregory Meeks of New York and senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire, as well as the ranking member on the house committee for oversight and government reform, Robert Garcia, called for an investigation into Guilfoyle.

Since late September, the Journal has detailed numerous accounts of questionable conduct by Guilfoyle.

Its first report said that she had told guests at a reception that the US could undermine the Greek government if it chose to, promoted the business interests of one particular Greek construction and energy company, and allowed its lobbyist into private diplomatic meetings.

The Journal also reported that Guilfoyle had been enraged about not being invited to a Greek-themed event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year and demanded to attend while boasting about luxury travel to France with energy company executives.

Another report, from the UK’s Daily Mail, said that Guilfoyle had alienated staff at the US embassy in Athens and had pushed the bounds of behaviour appropriate for the top representative of the US government to Greece.

Guilfoyle is a former Fox News Channel host and California prosecutor who was once engaged to Mr Trump’s son Donald Jr. - Guardian/AP