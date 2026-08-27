Military trial of accused mastermind of 9/11 attacks set for June 2028

Last month, a US appeals court refused to allow Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two of his co-defendants ⁠to plead guilty under agreements that would have spared them the death penalty. Photograph: AP

A US air force judge on Wednesday ordered Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the accused mastermind of the September ​11th, 2001, attacks on the United States and three co-defendants, to go on trial before a military tribunal in June 2028.

The trial-scheduling order entered by air force lieut col Michael Schrama marked the latest milestone in a military prosecution beset by two decades of legal deadlock surrounding ​the four detainees held in Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Last month, a US appeals court refused to allow Mohammed and two of his co-defendants ⁠to plead guilty under agreements that would have spared them the death penalty. The appellate decision reversed decisions ‌of ‌a ​military judge and the US court of military commission review in support of the plea deal.

The agreement had been offered last year and accepted by the official who ⁠oversees the Pentagon’s Guantánamo war court, only to ​be revoked last August by then-defence secretary Lloyd Austin amid ​criticism of the deal from Republican lawmakers.

Under Schrama’s 11-page order, Mohammed and three co-defendants – Walid Muhammad Salih Mubarak ‌bin ‘Atash, Mustafa Ahmed Adam al Hawsawi, and Ali ​Abdul Aziz Ali – will stand trial starting on June 5th, 2028.

The proceedings will open with the selection of a ⁠panel consisting entirely of service members who will act ⁠as the jury ​to hear the case according to rules of military justice.

Opening statements will commence 30 calendar days after the panel is seated, followed by presentation of the prosecution’s evidence, after which the defendants may file motions for findings of not guilty.

The order gives both sides opportunities to argue those motions and rebut one another and for prosecutors to reopen their case. The defence presents its principal evidence starting 60 calendar days after the prosecution concludes its case.

The trial ends with a sentencing phase.

Schrama rejected the ‌prosecutors’ proposal to open the ⁠trial in January 2027, saying that would leave too little time for the “resolution of pretrial evidentiary and compliance motions”.

Mohammed remains the most well-known inmate at the Guantánamo detention facility, which was ‌set up in 2002 by then-US president George W Bush to house foreign militant suspects following the September 11th, 2001, attacks.

He is accused ​of orchestrating the plot to fly hijacked passenger jetliners into the World Trade ​Centre in New York City and into the Pentagon. The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people. – Reuters