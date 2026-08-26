South Carolina chooses Darline Graham as Republican nominee for US Senate

South Carolina voters have chosen Darline Graham as the Republican nominee for US Senate, the seat formerly held by her late brother, Lindsey, on November’s ballot.

Darline Graham, with Donald Trump’s full-throated support, overcame concern about her lack of legislative experience to beat five-term congressman Ralph Norman in Tuesday’s Republican special primary runoff.

With nearly all of the ballots counted, Graham had received 52.4 per cent of the vote, according to the Associated Press, in advance of Norman’s 47.6 per cent.

Lindsey Graham, a US senator for more than two decades, won the party’s primary in June, but died the next month.

Days later, Darline Graham, was appointed to serve out the remainder of her brother’s Senate term. “The critics say I shouldn’t run for the Senate,” she told a rally on Friday. “They say I’m not a politician. You know what I say? Guilty as charged.”

Graham will face the Democratic nominee Annie Andrews, a Charleston-area paediatrician, in November. Andrews faces steep historical odds; the last Democrat to win a statewide race in South Carolina was state superintendent Jim Rex in 2006.

Meanwhile, Republican senator Dan S Sullivan will be joined on the November ballot in Alaska by a challenger with a nearly identical name from the same party, election officials confirmed on Tuesday, adding a twist to what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested races of the midterms.

The Republican senator is running for a third term against Democrat Mary Peltola, a former US House representative whom polls show is neck-and-neck with him in a state that has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 2008.

Alaska holds non-partisan primaries in which the top four vote-getters advance to the general election.

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The Associated Press reported that with 85 per cent of the ballots counted, Dan J Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher and US Forest Service employee running as a Republican, would appear on the ballot alongside incumbent Dan S Sullivan and Peltola, with a fourth candidate yet to be announced.

The other Sullivan entered the race earlier this year, with the incumbent senator condemning him as a “sham” candidate who is running at the behest of Democrats to confuse his supporters and split their votes.

The other Sullivan entered the race earlier this year, with the incumbent senator condemning him as a “sham” candidate who is running at the behest of Democrats to confuse his supporters and split their votes.

In June, Alaska election officials disqualified the other Sullivan from the election, but the state supreme court ordered him restored. The two were listed next to each other among the 16 candidates on primary ballots, but the senator had “registered Republican” and “incumbent” next to his name, while his similarly named challenger was unadorned.

It’s unclear how much of a threat the other Sullivan may pose to the senator’s chances of winning re-election. His 2.5 per cent of the vote is much less than the more than 48 per cent received by Peltola and almost 43 per cent that Senator Sullivan won in last week’s primary.

Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for general elections for congressional offices, raising the possibility that residents who want to vote for the senator but are confused by the similar names can rank both, with their votes likely to wind up going to the incumbent. – Guardian