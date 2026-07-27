Two killed, five injured in shooting at Seattle food festival

Police on the scene following a shooting at the Bite of Seattle food festival on Sunday. Photograph: AP

Two people were killed and at least five others, including a two-year-old child, were injured in a shooting at a food festival near Seattle’s Space Needle on Sunday.

One suspect has been arrested and another is being sought. Police said detectives do not have any description of the outstanding suspect.

Investigators believe the two suspects were shooting at each other and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the shooting shortly after 6pm, where two of the victims were declared dead at the scene, a spokeswoman said.

Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds, including a two-year-old child, two adults in stable condition and one woman in critical condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman. A fifth person received minor injuries.

Seattle police advised people to avoid the area.

The shooting happened during the Bite of Seattle festival, a free event featuring food vendors, live music and a beer garden just north of downtown. The festival is an annual event that has been held for more than four decades.

Social media posts from festival attendees showed people enjoying the summer evening when the sound of gunfire and screams sent hundreds running for cover. Videos showed people ducking behind food carts and sheltering in the lobby of the Space Needle, which is usually a busy tourist destination.

The shooting comes roughly a month after Seattle hosted six World Cup games with visible security officers patrolling not just the stadium, but also public transit and watch parties. One of the city’s official fan celebrations was hosted at the Seattle Center, where Sunday’s shooting happened.

Mayor Katie Wilson called the shooting an “act of horrific violence.”

“Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection and joy ended in gunfire,” Wilson said in a statement.

“No one should have to weigh the risk of being shot before attending an event, gathering with friends, or experiencing their city.” – Bloomberg