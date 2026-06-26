Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Former US national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the Greenbelt federal courthouse in Maryland on Friday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/Getty Images

John Bolton, a ‌former national security adviser for US president Donald Trump who has since become ​one of his fiercest critics, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to mishandling classified information.

Sources previously said Bolton would plead guilty ​under a deal with prosecutors that included a sentencing range from no ⁠prison time to as many as five years behind ‌bars, with ‌the ​final sentence to be determined by a judge.

As part of the agreement, Bolton ⁠agreed to pay ​a $2.25 million fine. Bolton must make ​half that payment within five days of sentencing and the ‌full payment within 90 days ​of sentencing.

Bolton is accused of sharing sensitive information with ⁠two relatives for possible ⁠use in ​a memoir he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders. He pleaded not guilty to 18 criminal charges last year.

Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term in office, is one of ‌several notable political opponents ⁠who have faced prosecution from Trump’s justice department, erasing long-standing norms that had separated law enforcement efforts from ‌partisan considerations.

But unlike other cases brought against Trump critics, the Bolton ​investigation began before Trump returned to office ​in 2025 and had the backing of career federal prosecutors. – Reuters