US

Trump adviser-turned-critic John Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Sources previously said the former national security adviser would plead guilty ​under a deal with prosecutors

Former US national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the Greenbelt federal courthouse in Maryland on Friday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/Getty Images
Former US national security adviser John Bolton arrives at the Greenbelt federal courthouse in Maryland on Friday. Photograph: Shawn Thew/Getty Images
Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff
Fri Jun 26 2026 - 15:581 MIN READ

John Bolton, a ‌former national security adviser for US president Donald Trump who has since become ​one of his fiercest critics, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to mishandling classified information.

Sources previously said Bolton would plead guilty ​under a deal with prosecutors that included a sentencing range from no ⁠prison time to as many as five years behind ‌bars, with ‌the ​final sentence to be determined by a judge.

As part of the agreement, Bolton ⁠agreed to pay ​a $2.25 million fine. Bolton must make ​half that payment within five days of sentencing and the ‌full payment within 90 days ​of sentencing.

Bolton is accused of sharing sensitive information with ⁠two relatives for possible ⁠use in ​a memoir he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders. He pleaded not guilty to 18 criminal charges last year.

READ MORE

Welcome to the new Global Briefing newsletter

Dragon boats, ancient rituals – and a modern fear of being left behind

Venezuela earthquake: ‘The mood was relaxed ... then everything started to shake’

Ukraine’s army reforms aim to tackle chronic manpower shortage and exhaustion

Bolton, who served as national security adviser during Trump’s first term in office, is one of ‌several notable political opponents ⁠who have faced prosecution from Trump’s justice department, erasing long-standing norms that had separated law enforcement efforts from ‌partisan considerations.

But unlike other cases brought against Trump critics, the Bolton ​investigation began before Trump returned to office ​in 2025 and had the backing of career federal prosecutors. – Reuters

  • Understand world events with Denis Staunton's Global Briefing newsletter

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter