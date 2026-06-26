The Irish who rode with Custer — and died at Little Bighorn

Noontime now on Thursday and it is fast approaching, that sacred, weighted hour on June 25th when, exactly 150 years ago, the US 7th Cavalry came racing down the broad grassy slope in front of us and were, in a swift 90 minutes of dust and blood and screams, eviscerated by a band of Native American warriors who had amassed, by the banks of the Little Bighorn River, for one last summer of resistance and the old life.

In other words, it’s almost 150 years to the minute since one of the most transformative and mythologised battles in US history took place. So, of course, they’ve come by the thousands, arriving since early morning, hauling flasks, folding chairs, packed lunches, binoculars, water bottles: all the paraphernalia one would need to survive a high summer day on the plains of southeastern Montana.

And now, everything seems to be happening all at once. In front of the covered seating area, there are speeches and intermittent war chants. Out on the grass verge, or bluff, crowds are waiting for the ceremonial charge of warriors on horseback. Near the fenced-off slope where general George A Custer and 50 other soldiers fell, one guy is explaining to his companion about how the women pierced Custer’s ears with knitting needles that he may hear better in the next life. At the crest, a Sioux couple pose for photographs with arms raised in victory salute while clusters of Little Bighorn battle nerds hold earnest what-if conversations: if major Marcus Reno had charged when instructed; if Custer had not split his unit.

There are Native Americans in full headdress and white guys wandering about carrying bugles and wearing the heavy navy jackets of the 7th and there’s a helicopter honorary flyover and children playing and, honestly, this place – which is buried deep, deep, into the American subconscious – can seldom have felt more alive with all of human life. If the dead from that battle a century and a half ago could for even one second have glimpsed this strange and full-hearted effort to remember them, what would they have thought?

Last Stand Hill, where Gen George Armstrong Custer and members of the 7th Cavalry died. Photograph: Steven Clevenger/Corbis via Getty Images

“This day itself, you know, is one of the greatest military victories,” Trina Lone Hill tells me shortly after speaking to the crowd. “They always thought of us as savages, as primitive. But ... they studied our strategies here at West Point. People they deemed not human. So ... just the pride is what we take out of this day.”

Trina, who is Oglala Sioux, explains that her great-great-great grandmother fought at Little Bighorn, becoming embroiled in the close-quarters combat along with her two sons after they had been trying to retrieve the body of a warrior relative.

Trina Lone Hill: 'They always thought of us as savages, as primitive. But ... they studied our strategies here at West Point.' Photograph: Keith Duggan

“I come from Fool’s Crow, a famous medicine man in our people. And his grandfather was Knife Chief, who fought alongside Crazy Horse. My ancestor, she had a headdress on her at the battle. That’s why I wore this today. People thought I was crazy wearing it but I said: you know what, it’s my right. We are very humble people. But today is a day to be proud of our ancestors. And to know that she fought here. She got caught up in that fight and was literally part of the combat.”

Over the past few days, the Oglala, the Rosebud, the Cheyenne and other tribes began arriving at the Crow Indian Reservation to set up camp in tepees in the same location, by the moseying river where their forefathers had formed a huge village, of seven tribes, in the summer of 1876.

The anniversary is marked annually but this 150th occasion has drawn an exceptional crowd and feels like a crossing point. As it is, the national park attracts about 200,000 people a year annually. The United States is painstaking in the preservation and presentation of its battlegrounds – the bloodier, the more cherished. But few places have quite the magnetic pull on the imagination as this sprawling, rolling section of land about 50 miles east of Billings.

George Armstrong Custer, pictured in 1865. Photograph: Library of Congress via The New York Times

The appeal is partly attributable to the novelistic richness of the lead figures of the day: Sitting Bull, the leader of the conjoined tribes of maybe 7,000 people and 1,000 tepees; the flamboyant and recklessly courageous Custer who had cultivated a form of international military celebrity, complete with travelling press corps; and then Crazy Horse, the enigmatic Oglala Sioux leader who had begun to ascend into the realm of Native American archetype by the time he shaped and led what was a tactical and fighting rout – a massacre, really – of the outnumbered and outwitted 7th.

Custer and Crazy Horse were both, in one of those unsettling quirks, known as “Curley” in their younger days. Custer chronicled his life as he lived it and seldom saw a camera he did not love. Crazy Horse was, famously, never photographed as he believed it thieved the soul and thus lives in the mind’s eye by inherited description: slender, almost pretty-faced, sparse warpaint, light hair, fearless in conflict to the point of supernatural. The alliteration of those names and their profile among their respective peoples meant that this brief, decisive episode of frontier war carried mythic weight – the first re-enactment took place just a decade afterwards.

If it hadn’t been Little Bighorn, they would have met somewhere else. By 1876, the United States was struggling to emerge from an economic crisis, and with the confirmation of gold in the Black Hills – which the Sioux had rights to by legal treaty – the Grant government had abandoned its peace principles and demanded the last off-reservation tribes to report to agencies.

A man walks back to camp during the festivities marking 150 years since the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Photograph: Tailyr Irvine/AP

The Crow scouts easily found the vast encampment, and a combination of impetuosity, a career-record of near invincibility and a fear that the tribes might escape compelled Custer to attack with haste. Political ambition may have lurked within his motivations too: the centenary of independence was approaching on July 4th and Custer may have foreseen a victory lap in New York and Washington. So, he would wait neither for the Gatling guns nor reinforcements and split his unit into four, leading the 268 men in his own command into absolute carnage, trapped from all sides.

“It makes me kinda proud,” Darren Wells, a Sioux from Wakpala, South Dakota, tells me as we stand at the monument and gaze down at the markers of the slain 7th. Custer’s is the lone headstone decorated in black. His brother Tom lies just feet away.

“I served in the US military too, so it’s kind of pullin’ me both ways. I think it was a kind of tragedy for America at the same time. But we didn’t choose this. We didn’t ask for the fight. The fight came to us. And Custer ... was very arrogant, I would say, to attack the camp. He’s quoted as saying that they’re not enough Indians in the world to defeat the 7th Cavalry. But ... they were defeated this day.”

It’s difficult to comprehend the cold, horrified dread, and awful thrill with which white America absorbed the news. Clement Lounsberry, the editor of the Bismarck Tribune, used the notes retrieved from the pouch of his luckless reporter Mark Kellogg, who followed Custer and was killed, along with second-hand interviews to piece together a 50,000-word report transmitted over the lone telegraph line between his office and St Paul, over a 24-hour unbroken spell. The bill reportedly ran to $3,000. The New York Herald carried a 15,000-word account that ran on July 6th, when the United States was 100 years and two days old.

Darren Wells: 'We didn’t ask for the fight. The fight came to us.' Photograph: Keith Duggan

“Just like 250 this year, they were fixin’ to celebrate 100 years. This battle was the 9/11 of the centenary,” Putt Thompson tells me, leaning back in his office chair when I call into him on Wednesday afternoon. “I mean, it was a clap of thunder.”

Putt and his wife Jill opened the Little Bighorn Trading Post, directly across the road from the entrance to the park ground, in 1985. It’s a pleasant cafe with Indian Tacos and Buffalo Steaks, and an extraordinarily stocked gift store filled with Native American blankets and artwork and historic curios. Putt is Texan but belongs to the generation of Americans who, as he says, “had this obsession with the Native American ... experience, to use a broad term. I first came up here as a teenager to the Crow Fair. And when I saw the tepees, I thought I was in heaven.”

He returned to spend winters with a family from the Real Bird tribe. He learned how to sing, how to play Crow games. He never really left. While we chat, Putt periodically receives visitors, among them a group of musicians from Hardin High School who have got a band together and are in to thank him for sponsorship. The teenagers take turns shaking his hand and tell him they mostly play rock, country and blues. They’re talented: the woman who chaperoned them into the cabin updates Putt on their progress: they’ve won awards, the eldest has earned a music scholarship.

“Any Crow rap?” Putt jokes.

Putt Thompson: 'A million acres. It’s a complicated, different kind of world here.' Photograph: Keith Duggan

“Music is a language, you know. So, you’re really doing everyone quite the service.”

When they leave, it’s clear he’s thrilled by the visit.

“The best part about being here is that kind of experience of people who started kids off on a good direction because that doesn’t always happen,” he explains.

“A million acres. It’s a complicated, different kind of world here. I always said to my wife we’d be bored to death if we lived anywhere else, with the politics of land and tribes which seems amplified here, good and bad.”

Thompson is clear-eyed about the nuances and moralities of what happened in 1876. Just as I’m heading out the door, he remembers the woman who led the music students in and notes it would have been good to speak with her: her great-great-great grandfather acted as an interpreter for George A Custer.

Fifty years of assimilation and friendships with the Crow reservation have taught Thompson that for every person you ask about the Battle of the Little Bighorn, you’ll get a different story. What is universal is not so much the military detail as the fact that it exists as a living, breathing obsession for many people.

Siobhan Fallon is a novelist whose fascination with the battle has prompted many visits to the battle field, and to video essays she posts on YouTube. Married to a US military husband, she wrote a well-reviewed collection of short stories from the perspective of military spouses, which led her to the story of Libby Custer, who lived as a widow until 1933. And that, in turn, guided her down the rabbit hole of what happened to the 7th.

“One of the things that made me really stick to the story is that our perspective on it has changed so much over the decades,” she explains over the telephone from her home in Cyprus.

“I remember travelling across country through America for college and having this idea of Custer as an idiot, repeating these glib 20-year-old reactions of he attacked, he didn’t know what he was doing. And when I started to dig into the complexities later on, it made me feel compelled to help other people see the larger picture of this entire battle. For me, it’s an example of how we can get things wrong in whatever moment of history we are talking about.”

Around one-fifth of Custer’s cavalry were Irish. The most celebrated of those was Captain Myles Keogh, whose life had a cosmic arc: born into Famine Ireland; fought in the Papal Wars; fought at Gettysburg – where he first met Custer; died at Little Bighorn.

On Thursday, I took a walk across the path to where Keogh’s marker is posted, deep in a quiet ravine that trapped the dead heat and was populated only by butterflies. He was, by all accounts, exceptionally well regarded. “Keogh had terribly bad luck because he had been injured and missed out on several campaigns but I can’t think of anyone in the 7th who was promoted faster than he was,” Siobhan Fallon says.

Markers where US soldiers fell in the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Photograph: Will Warasila/The New York Times

Myles Keogh (far left) pictured alongside cavalry general John Buford (1826 - 1863) (seated) and his staff, P Penn-Gaskell, W Wadsworth and A P Marrow. Photograph: Mathew Brady/MPI/Getty Images

Significantly, Myles Keogh’s body was one of the very few left unmutilated by the warriors, who habitually cut out eyes and tongues, removed fingers and cut genitalia from the slain soldiers. These practices, while grotesque to America’s settled class, were done to prevent the slain from seeking revenge in the next life. Keogh’s stallion, Comanche, although wounded, somehow managed to survive Little Bighorn: when the horse died in 1891, its remains were preserved and are on public display in the University of Kansas.

“I knew about the battle but it took a visit and to stand there to get an idea of how things unfolded,” said Myles Kehoe, the great-great-grandnephew of captain Keogh when we spoke by phone on Wednesday. He had just returned from a visit to Kansas and Montana and was speaking from the farmhouse, in Carlow, that the captain had left his sister in 1860 so he could resume the military life. The differing surname spelling was down to “a clerical error” when Keogh entered the US.

Comanche, the horse belonging to Captain Myles Keogh which was said to have survived the Battle of Little Big Horn. Photograph: MPI/Getty Images

“You’ll see Keogh’s marker and a group of men around him. Obviously his men thought a lot of him because they stood around him. He didn’t die too well but I was happy that he was highly regarded. What happened on the day happened. People can blame Custer, whatever. They left captain Keogh alone. And it’s said because he might have been wearing a scapular.”

That was one theory. The other is that he had fought with extraordinary valour and the victorious warriors left him unmarked out of respect. Keogh was 36 years old when he died here. His descendant and namesake was given a full tour of his base in Kansas, where he learned more about Keogh’s life in those years. They were treated royally but what stuck with Myles Kehoe was a visit to the military graveyard and reading the inscriptions.

Sioux Indians, pictured in 1948, six of whom were present at the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Photograph: AP

“It was: Cholera. Drowned. Killed by Indians. Froze to death. Consumption. You name it. It must have been horrendous. That brought it home. That’s what I took from it. It was a tough, tough life.”

That’s the thing. To the Native Americans, this land was Arcadia. To the white settlers, or invaders, it could be inhumanly hostile and cruel. Any drive through Wyoming or Montana is to be struck by the silly, overwhelming power and beauty of the land. The big-sky reputation makes sense in a car: those vast, straight roads transport you through a landscape that seems to be encircled by a perfect 360 degree dome of skyline whose endpoint you’ll never reach. But it doesn’t feel quite real. The windscreen might be the glass of a high-spec television. It’s too vast and magisterial for the aperture of the average smartphone and too epic for the puny human imagination.

The only way to truly comprehend this place would be to pull into the grass verge, cut the air conditioning and the Spotify, kill the engine and walk across the landscape just far enough to no longer see the road, by which time you’d already probably be stung and hot and hyperventilating and feeling antlike as you begin to absorb the pure guts and terror and cussedness it must have taken to make a life here when it was truly wild.

Tepees dot the campground at the Little Bighorn national park. Photograph: Tailyr Irvine/AP

“Yeah, it seems insane to me that this option – crossing that land in wagons through – was better than what they left,” says Siobhan Fallon.

“But plenty did make it, and survived, and got land. So that spirit of survival and it being worth the fight was there at Little Bighorn: both sides that day felt it was worth risking death. In some ways, it was a last stand for both sides that day. In the long run, nobody really won that fight and they both lost. And yet it contains that romantic sense of America. It’s a complex story and we should still be learning from it. And kids should know how damn hard it was then: God, that’s what our forefathers did. It’s a different life. I don’t want to live it. No way. But I want them to realise what created our country.”

It is true that the victory at Little Bighorn was the final unanswerable victory over the US army by the Native American holdouts. They were on borrowed time and facing insurmountable military odds. Crazy Horse was dead the following September, bayoneted by a private, often identified as Irish soldier William Gentles, at Fort Robinson, Nebraska. Sitting Bull, after a humiliating few years touring with Bill Cody’s travelling re-enactments, was among those massacred at Wounded Knee in 1891, an atrocity that verged on genocidal. Within a year, his “death cabin” was on display in Coney Island. With the whites arrived the railway lines and telegraphs and mass wanton slaughter of the buffalo.

Markers identify where soldiers of the 7th Calvary fell during the Battle of the Little Bighorn. Photograph: Keith Duggan

The US government has never rectified the wanton breach of multiple treaties in the late 1870s, and although this particular battle is subject to an enduring, unquenchable mythology and fascination, the federal treatment and neglect of Native American communities remains one of the great unvoiced injustices of the American national story as it prepares for its 250th Fourth of July.

Curiously, Putt Thompson’s “thunder clap” reference proved clairvoyant. At about one o’clock on Thursday, black clouds scuttled in with cool breezes replacing the dead heat. It rained hard for an hour, along with thunder and lightning. The anniversary guests scattered or huddled under the marquees. You couldn’t even see the big stone marker at the top of Last Stand Hill. It was an odd, curious hour as everyone commingled and tried not to get saturated and then, by four, it turned hot and sunny again.

It is easy to believe that time will consign this history to opaqueness. But the last surviving warrior from Little Bighorn, Dewey Beard, or Iron Hail, was 96 when he died in 1955. The current president, Donald Trump, was already nine years old then. In some ways, it’s just a handshake ago.

“People say to me ... you guys won here, but they put you in reservations,” Trina Lone Hill says with emotion in her voice, eyes behind sunglasses.

“They say, they massacred your people. But ... I still have the blood lines. We have the names, the blood, the stories and we have our children to keep this going. We are still here.”