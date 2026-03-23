Pilot and co-pilot killed as plane collides with truck at New York’s LaGuardia airport

Footage from New York's LaGuardia Airport shows a badly damaged Air Canada Express plane after it collided with a fire truck. Video: Reuters

An Air Canada Express regional jet with about 76 people on board collided with a fire truck while landing at New York’s LaGuardia airport late on Sunday, in an incident that closed the airport, authorities said.

The pilot and co-pilot died in the collision, according to NBC News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal, struck the vehicle at a ​speed of about 39km/h, said flight tracking website Flightradar24, which last recorded data at 3.37am Irish time.

Photos show visible damage to the nose of the plane, which was ​tilted upward.

Authorities and emergency agencies did not offer any immediate comments on injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board is launching a team on Monday to investigate the collision, it said in a post on X.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ​said the airport was expected to remain shut until 6pm Irish time on Monday.

Flightradar24 said 18 flights ‌had been ⁠diverted to other airports, mostly in the New York area, or returned to their point of origin.

The plane involved in the collision was operated by Air Canada’s regional partner Jazz, which is owned by Chorus Aviation.

Emergency personnel respond to the fire truck that was struck by the Air Canada Express plane at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

An Air Canada Express sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Jazz said the aircraft was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members based on a preliminary ​passenger list that remained subject ​to confirmation.

Air Canada referred media queries to Jazz’s statement and said it was aware of the incident. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA did not immediately respond to ​requests for comment.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the ​firefighting vehicle ⁠was responding to a separate incident when it was struck by the aircraft at the airport’s Runway 4.

New York City’s emergency notification system said people could expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays and emergency personnel near ⁠the airport.

LaGuardia ​served over 30 million annual passengers in 2025, according to ​the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and a wide range of US airlines operate at the airport. – Reuters