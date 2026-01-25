Watch: Video shows moments around fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis

Videos verified by The New York Times appear to contradict the US Department of Homeland Security’s account of the shooting. Video: Reuters/Irish Times

Videos on social media appear to contradict the United States department of homeland security’s account of the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti (37) by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday morning.

The department said the episode began after a man “approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun” and they tried to disarm him. The statement did not specify whether the gun was in the man’s hands or merely on his body.

Footage verified by The New York Times shows Pretti was clearly holding a phone, not a gun, before the agents took him to the ground and shot him.

This is what the videos show, according to a New York Times analysis:

A small group of protesters stands in the street, speaking to a federal agent as whistles sound. Pretti appears to be filming the scene with his phone and directing traffic.

An agent begins shoving the demonstrators and squirts pepper spray at their faces.

At this moment, Pretti has both hands clearly visible. One is holding his phone, while he holds the other up to protect himself from pepper spray. He moves to help one of the protesters who was sprayed, as other agents approach and pull him from behind.

Several agents tussle with Pretti before bringing him to his knees. He appears to resist as the agents grab his legs, push down on his back and strike him repeatedly.

Demonstrators gather around a makeshift memorial at the site where Alex Pretti, a registered nurse was shot and killed in Minneapolis. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

The footage shows an agent approaching with empty hands and grabbing at Pretti as the others hold him down.

About eight seconds after he is pinned, agents yell that he has a gun, indicating that they may not have known he was armed until he was on the ground.

The same agent who approached with empty hands pulls a gun from among the group that appears to match the profile of a firearm the department of homeland security said belonged to Pretti.

The agents appear to have him under their control, with his arms pinned near his head.

As the gun emerges from the melee, another agent aims his own firearm at Pretti’s back and appears to fire one shot at close range. He then appears to continue firing at Pretti, who collapses.

A third agent unholsters a weapon. Both agents appear to fire additional shots into Pretti as he lies motionless.

In total, at least 10 shots appear to have been fired within five seconds. – New York Times 2026

