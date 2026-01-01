Zohran Mamdani sworn in as mayor of New York City

New York City ushered in the New Year with a new mayor, as Zohran Mamdani took the oath of office at midnight on January 1st. Video: Reuters

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City soon after midnight in a private ceremony in an abandoned beaux arts subway station – a prelude to daylong celebrations set to include a second, public swearing-in and a block party outside city hall.

Mr Mamdani (34) was sworn into office by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, surrounded by his wife, Rama Duwaji, members of his immediate family, including Mira Nair, his mother and a film-maker, and his father, Mahmood Mamdani, a professor of African studies at Columbia University.

“This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime,” Mr Mamdani said.

“I cannot wait to see everyone tomorrow as we begin our term.

“After just having taken my oath to become the mayor of the city of New York, I do so also here in the old City Hall subway station – a testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health, the legacy of our city.”

Mr Mamdani then announced and welcomed a new transportation commissioner for the city, Mike Flynn, a veteran city planner, with the mayor saying he wanted to make New York’s public transit network “the envy of the world”. Flynn said he was accepting the “job of a lifetime”.

“Thank you all so much ... and I will see you later,” Mr Mamdani concluded, to audience laughter, before departing up the wide subway stairs where he took the oath, followed by attendees.

The ceremony was also attended by the outgoing mayor, Eric Adams, who had held off from a commitment to attending but later said he’d “like to be there to show the smooth, peaceful transition of power”.

To honour his Muslim faith, Mr Mamdani was sworn in using a Quran, Islam’s holiest book, becoming the first mayor in New York City to do so. He was sworn in at midnight with his hand on his grandfather’s Quran and one that belonged to Arturo Schomburg, a black writer and historian, which was lent to the mayor by the New York public library, according to the New York Times.

Also attending was a diverse cast of New Yorkers selected by Mr Mamdani for an inaugural committee, including actor John Turturro, playwright Cole Escola and writer Colson Whitehead, as well as advocates, small business owners and campaign workers who the incoming mayor’s office said had “provided perspective, guidance and cultural sensibility” for the ceremony.

The midnight ceremony will be followed by a public event at which the new mayor will be introduced by political ally and Bronx Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and sworn in by Vermont senator Bernie Sanders.

Mr Mamdani’s office has said the choice to be sworn in at the old city hall subway station reflected his “commitment to the working people who keep our city running every day”.

“When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904 – one of New York’s 28 original subway stations – it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working people’s lives,” Mr Mamdani said in a statement.

“That ambition need not be a memory confined only to our past.”

The day’s events are a culmination of a remarkable rise to power in the US’s most populous city, both for a political unknown and for the Democratic Socialist party that Mr Mamdani, elected as a Democrat, represents.

The first signs of Mr Mamdani’s electoral potential came earlier in the year, ahead of a primary vote that saw him knock out former governor Andrew Cuomo, who later ran as an independent candidate. Mr Adams, then under the scrutiny of federal prosecutors, chose not to seek the Democratic nomination.

In April, Mr Mamdani was trailing Mr Cuomo 36 per cent to 64 per cent. Those numbers shifted after Mr Mamdani’s savvy political campaign took off on social media; his robust grassroots efforts appeared to energise first-time voters struggling with the high cost of living in the post-pandemic city.

A campaign spokesperson said Mr Mamdani’s success owed to him “being everywhere all of the time”, with more than 10,000 volunteers knocking on more than 100,000 doors, and by pushing out a platform of affordability, rent freezes, free metro transport and city-run grocery stores – as well as the creation of a department of community safety to invest in citywide mental health programs.

Democrat campaign veteran Hank Sheinkopf said that Mr Mamdani “represents the city of the future – a more Asian city, a more Muslim city, and what could be a more left-wing city”.

In November, the then state assemblyman won the election with 50.78 per cent of the vote, defeating Republican activist Curtis Sliwa and Mr Cuomo. In his victory speech, Mr Mamdani spoke of his commitment to working New Yorkers who did not normally have access to the levers of power.

“Let the words we’ve spoken together, the dreams we’ve dreamt together, become the agenda we deliver together,” he said. “New York, this power, it’s yours. This city belongs to you.” - Guardian