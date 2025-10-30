Trump says US to cut fentanyl tariff to 10% after talks with China’s Xi

US president Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands as they depart following a bilateral meeting at Gimhae Air Base in Busan, South Korea. Photogrpah: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States will cut its tariffs on Chinese goods related to fentanyl to 10 per cent from 20 per cent, after his summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Mr Xi will work “very hard to stop the flow” of fentanyl, US president said, adding the tariff was reduced “because I believe they are really taking strong action.”

Mr Trump said a great deal of decisions were made in his summit with Xi Jinping, describing it as “an amazing meeting.”

The two leaders met for the first time since Mr Trump took office for his second term, following months of growing tension between both countries.

China will purchase “tremendous amounts” of US soybeans and other farm products “starting immediately”, and a one-year agreement on rare earths has been reached which will be extended after a year, Mr Trump said.

“They’re not going to impose the rare earth controls,” he said.

Mr Trump had said earlier he expects to reduce US tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Beijing’s commitment to curb the flow of precursor chemicals to make fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is the leading cause of American overdose deaths.

Beijing has sought the lifting of 20 per cent tariffs over fentanyl among other matters.

Mr Trump was speaking to reporters on board Air Force One departing South Korea on the last leg of his Asia trip. - Reuters

