Man found guilty of attempted assassination of Trump in Florida

The man accused of trying to assassinate US president Donald Trump on his West Palm Beach golf course two months before clinching his second term in the 2024 White House election has been found guilty by a jury in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The government charged Ryan Routh (59) with five criminal counts, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and assaulting a secret service agent, after an incident on September 15th last year when he was spotted with a rifle hiding in bushes as Mr Trump’s golfing party approached.

Jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all charges after deliberating briefly. He faces life imprisonment as a result.

Prosecutors said Routh had purchased a military-grade weapon, researched Mr Trump’s movements and utilised a dozen burner phones as part of a plot to kill Mr Trump that was motivated by political grievances.

Routh’s attempt on Mr Trump’s life came just nine weeks after the then presidential candidate narrowly survived a previous attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In the earlier case, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks fired eight shots at Mr Trump, with one bullet grazing his ear, before being killed by US secret service counter-snipers, officials have said.

At the trial, Routh represented himself despite having no legal expertise. His self-representation intermittently threatened to derail proceedings. The presiding judge, Aileen Cannon – who dismissed an unrelated case against Mr Trump involving federal classified documents – advised Routh to keep his comments relevant after he remarked that “modern trials seem to eliminate all that is human”.

Ryan Routh. Photograph: Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP/File

But Routh continued his musings on the “history” of human existence.

Routh was once a North Carolina construction worker who had moved to Hawaii and styled himself as a mercenary leader. He tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians in Ukraine.

Prosecutors said Routh made 17 trips to scope out Mr Trump’s golf course. Over the course of his two-week trial, prosecutors called 38 witnesses, including two bothers who testified about receiving a box from Routh five months earlier that contained wires, pipes and bullets.

After investigators arrested Routh, the brothers said they opened the box to find a 12-page letter in which he wrote: “This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job.”

Routh ultimately was spotted by a secret service agent as he hid in nearby shrubbery while aiming a rifle at a member of Mr Trump’s security detail. An agent fired on Routh, who initially fled the scene but was later captured driving north.

Police later said the perimeter of the golf course was not fully secured as Mr Trump was not an incumbent president and his visit was not scheduled. Routh was captured after a tipoff from a witness who had made a record of a license plate number of a car into which a man had jumped into after running out of the bushes.

Routh chose not to testify in his own defence but instead called three witness, two of whom testified about his character. He told the court that he hoped they would show jurors he was incapable of killing Mr Trump, who retook the Oval Office in January.

“Give it your worst,” Routh told Cannon after she warned him about using character witnesses. “We can analyse every moment of my life. We are here to ascertain the truth – we are going to give the jury everything.”

US district Judge Aileen Cannon listening to Ryan Routh in court during his trial. Photograph: Lothar Speer/AP

He called Marshall Hinshaw, a long-time friend, asking him if his “personal opinion” of Routh was that he was “peaceful and gentle, and nonviolent?”

“I would say so,” Hinshaw said. “I would not expect you to harm anyone, Ryan.”

Routh asked Hinshaw about his parenting style. “You are not aware of me hitting or spanking my children?” Routh asked.

“No, maybe the other way around,” Hinshaw said. As the questioning continued, Cannon said: “This must cease. I am going to ask you to wrap up.” She later warned that she would bar Routh from addressing the jury if his closing argument was “disconnected”.

Routh also called Michael McClay, a US Marine Corps veteran and expert in sniper tactics. McClay noted that Routh’s rifle – a Chinese-made variant of the AK-47 – would routinely misfire and that its scope appeared to be attached with putty, tape and glue.

“Is there any way you could put a chance of success rate?” Routh asked McClay. Mr McClay replied: “With the severity and seriousness of this, I am not going to guess that.”

“I respect that,” Routh said.

Routh’s line of questioning went further astray when he asked Mr McClay, “If someone is not dedicated to their mission 100 per cent, is an exit plan vital to those who are cowards?”

McClay answered: “I don’t understand.” – Guardian