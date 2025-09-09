Chicago braces for chaos as Trump threatens to send in troops to fight crime

The images are horrifying and chilling not least because they involve an everyday scenario in all American cities: passengers riding a commuter train carriage.

The video released by the light rail transit authority in Charlotte, North Carolina, shows a young woman entering a carriage. She’s wearing air pods and takes her seat. In the seat behind her is a man who seems restless and agitated if scarcely aware of the woman’s presence. But four minutes into the footage, he stands up, leans over the woman and begins to stab her repeatedly with a knife, causing grievous wounds.

She will later be named as Iryna Zarutska (23), a Ukrainian who had moved to Charlotte with her mother and sister to escape the war. The suspect in her murder, Decarlos Brown Jr, was reported as a repeat offender with 14 previous convictions who had just been released from prison and has a history of mental health issues.

Over the past few days, the video was addressed by prominent commentators from Charlie Kirk to Piers Morgan demanding to know why such a terrible, shocking crime had not been reported by mainstream liberal media outlets.

Elon Musk was among those who both posted and reposted in relation to the murder, including a post by You Tuber Amiri King stating that “white people are victims of black violence at insanely disproportionate rates”.

“One can argue about what the solution may be, but the facts are accurate,” Musk wrote.

By Monday, the murder had become a national news story because president Donald Trump alluded to it during his remarks to a gathering of The White House Religious Liberty Commission.

Demonstrators protest against the deployment of federal agents during a rally at Daley Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on September 8th, 2025. Photograph: Talia Sprague/Bloomberg

“I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a mad man; a lunatic just got up and started – its right on the tape and it’s not really watchable because it’s so horrible but she was just viciously stabbed, she was just sitting there. So, there are evil people – we have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country.”

The video footage is, unquestionably, appalling and terrifying. And it feeds into the broader conversation dictated by the Trump administration as to how to deal with crime and punishment across America’s cities.

Over the weekend, protesters gathered in Chicago to make clear their feeling about Trump’s intention to send the National Guard to police a city he has repeatedly branded as having lost control of its crime problem. On Monday, he mused once again about whether to follow up on his deployment of federal troops in Los Angeles and Washington with a similar operation in Chicago.

“We are waiting for a call from Chicago. We’ll fix Chicago. And I don’t know why Chicago isn’t calling us saying: please give us help. When you have over just a short period of time 50 murders and hundreds of people shot and then you have a governor who stands up and says crime is just fine. It’s really crazy.”

Around the same time, the Department of Homeland Security announced Operation ‘Midway Blitz’, the targeted escalation of Ice raids on Chicago. In declaring the operation, the department stated that in its purpose, it would honour the memory of Katie Abraham (20) and Chloe Polzin (21), who both died after an alleged drunk driving hit-and-run crash in Urbana, Illinois, in January. The women were in a vehicle standing at a red light junction when they were struck by another vehicle travelling at speed. An undocumented man from Guatemala was arrested days later in Texas and charged with leaving the scene of a crash and with driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide.

By Monday evening, the White House had issued a press release stating that the murder of Ms Zarutska “exposes Democrat failures after career criminal freed by woke policies”, stating that the murder was “the culmination of North Carolina’s Democrat politicians, prosecutors and judges prioritizing woke agendas that fail to protect their citizens when they need them most”.

The response to the deaths in Charlotte and Urbana follows the tradition of the Trump election campaign of identifying specific crimes and sporadic acts of violence to implicitly, and sometimes explicitly, draw broader connections with race, legal status and the perceived tolerance of crime within Democratic-run ‘sanctuary’ cities. Gregory Bovino, who spearheaded the immigration sweeps in Los Angeles, is expected to oversee the Chicago operation now.

The governor of Illinois and general Trump nemesis JB Pritzker has engaged in open social media warfare with the administration. In response, the Homeland Security homepage on X stated that it is “disgusting” that the governor “chooses to fight for the criminal illegal aliens in Chicago instead of his American constituents”.

Trump’s escalating war on crime has, so far, been firmly focused on highly prominent and highly Democratic American cities, studiously ignoring the crime rates in steadfast Republican states. The legality or otherwise and the possible Tenth Amendment infringement through sending federal troops into specific states is a constant background conversation.

US president Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8th, 2025. Photograph: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Even Trump’s political opponents acknowledge that there is an undeniable kernel of truth contained within his broader message on crime. The ultimate object of the federal militarisation of Democrat-run cities is politically expedient. But it has forced a crude spotlight on the shocking, decades-long spectre of gun violence that has blighted American cities.

Chicago is closing in on four decades since the death-by-gunshot of Ben Wilson, a 6’8” basketball phenomenon who was, in the summer of 1984, the top-ranked high school player in the country. He was shot in a senseless street shooting that November. There were 741 homicides in Chicago that year: Wilson’s became emblematic because of his youth and because he was an extravagant, generational talent violently extinguished. In 2024, there were 573 homicides in the city.

Chicago’s officials, in response to the intention of president Trump, are arguing they are making strides: that 2025 has been the safest summer for Chicagoans since the 1960s. In an opinion piece in the New York Times, the city’s mayor, Brandon Johnson – whose approval rating has dipped below 10 per cent this year over his perceived failure to deliver on election promises regarding housing and education – stated that “sending in the National Guard is the wrong solution to a real problem”.

“The importance of this effort is not theoretical for me. My wife and I are raising our three children in the Austin community, on the West Side of Chicago. As much as I love our neighbourhood, it is one of the parts of our city where gun violence is most pervasive. At my own home, I’ve had to replace a window shattered by a stray bullet. I’ve lost neighbours and members of my church community. It is because I go to sleep and wake up on the West Side every day that I feel so strongly about finding lasting solutions to Chicago’s persistent problem with gun violence.”

The fear among the on-the-street city police and social workers is that the sudden influx of no-tolerance federal troops will completely destroy whatever relationship has been forged among the pockets of the city where violent crime is most prevalent. President Trump’s targeting of the city was symbolised by his already-notorious “Chipocalypse Now” social media post at the weekend.

“Only the criminals will be hurt,” he vowed in a post on Monday.

“We can move fast and stop this madness. The city and state have not been able to do the job.”

It’s a brutal verdict on what may be the most charismatic of all the major American cities. Chicagoans are braced for chaos in the coming days and weeks.

Among the headlines in the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday evening was a piece on what parents need to know about sending children to school as the federal immigration sweep of the city causes fear for many residents.

Further down came brief reports on the latest bleak daily updates from the streets: Woman fatally shot in fight on Near South Side. Man shot to death on Near West Side.