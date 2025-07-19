At least 28 injured as vehicle drives into crowd in Los Angeles

Authorities gave no immediate details on the cause of the incident or the identity of the driver. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP

At least 28 people were injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd on Santa Monica Boulevard in Los Angeles in the early hours of Saturday morning, the city’s fire department said.

At least three people were in a critical condition and six others were seriously injured, the alert said.

Videos posted on X showed roads being sealed off and patients being taken away in ambulances.

Authorities gave no immediate details on the cause of the incident or the identity of the driver.

The location was near a music venue, CNN reported.

The incident happened just before 2am local time (10am Irish time), the fire department said. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025