Trump launches defence of inaction in Epstein case following report he sent lewd birthday letter

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, in 1997. Photograph: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s aides were expected on Friday to ask a court to release grand jury testimony about Jeffrey Epstein, as the US president fought back against concerns over his administration’s handling of the deceased convicted sex offender’s case.

The president’s request on Thursday to attorney general Pam Bondi to seek the records came hours after the Wall Street Journal reported on a 50th birthday greeting to Epstein that Trump allegedly sent in 2003 that included a sexually suggestive drawing and a reference to secrets they shared.

Trump vehemently denied the Journal report, which Reuters has not verified. Trump warned Rupert Murdoch, the founder of News Corp, the paper’s parent company, that he planned to sue.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

The Journal said the letter bearing Trump’s name was part of a leather-bound birthday book for Epstein that included messages from other high-profile people.

The newspaper said the letter contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appeared to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.

The newspaper said the letter concludes “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret,” and featured the signature “Donald.”

Allegations that Epstein had been sexually abusing girls became public in 2006 – after the birthday book was produced – and he was arrested that year before accepting a plea deal. Epstein died in 2019 in jail after he was arrested for a second time and charged with sex-trafficking conspiracy.

Some of Trump’s most loyal supporters reacted in fury after the US justice department earlier this month concluded there was no evidence to support a number of long-held conspiracy theories about the disgraced financier’s clients and death in prison.

Bondi had pledged months earlier to reveal major revelations about Epstein, including “a lot of names” and “a lot of flight logs”.

The release of the grand jury documents may fall short of what many of Trump’s supporters have sought, including case files held by the administration.

Grand juries review evidence from prosecutors to determine whether people should be indicted for crimes. This includes hearsay, improperly obtained information and other evidence that prosecutors would not be allowed to present at trial.

Transcripts of grand jury proceedings are generally kept secret under federal criminal procedure rules, with limited exceptions.

Disclosure of grand jury matters, other than deliberations and votes, is allowed to government personnel who can help government lawyers enforce federal criminal laws.

A judge may allow disclosure of grand jury matters in connection with judicial proceedings, or at the request of defendants who believe it could lead to the dismissal of their indictments.

It is likely that some material released from grand jury proceedings would be redacted, or blacked out, because of privacy or security concerns.

The demands by Trump supporters for more Epstein-related documents have caused a rare fracture within the president’s base.

Supporters, inspired by conservative talkshow hosts and podcasters, have said the federal government is concealing records to protect wealthy and influential people with ties to Epstein.

Trump has pushed back, calling the matter a hoax.

On Thursday, shortly after the Journal report, Trump directed Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval. This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!”

Shortly after Trump’s statement, Bondi said on X that the justice department was ready to ask the court on Friday to unseal the grand jury transcripts.

“President Trump – we are ready to move the court tomorrow to unseal the grand jury transcripts,” Bondi wrote. – Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025