US rap musician Young Scooter dies after jumping fence in police chase

A rapper died on his 39th birthday in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, after injuring his leg while running from police and jumping fences.

The death of 39-year-old Young Scooter, born Kenneth Edward Bailey, was confirmed by Atlanta’s Fulton county medical examiner’s office, as the Variety trade publication first reported.

In a statement on Friday, Atlanta police – without identifying Scooter – said they responded to initial reports of shots being fired at a home on William Nye Drive SE and that a woman was being dragged back inside.

“Once officers arrived they knocked on the door. A male opened the door and immediately shut the door on the officers,” Atlanta police lieutenant Andrew Smith said, saying that police subsequently cordoned off the area to search it for a suspect.

“During the process of establishing the perimeter, two males fled out of the rear of the house. One male returned back into the house. The other male jumped two fences as he was fleeing. When officers located him on the other side of the fence, he appeared to have suffered an injury to his leg.

“Just to be very clear: the injury that was sustained was not via the officers on scene. It was when the male was fleeing.”

The medical examiner’s office said Bailey was taken to the Grady Marcus trauma centre and died there from his injuries.

His cause of death was not immediately determined, with an postmortem examination awaited.

Born in Waterboro, South Carolina, Young Scooter entered the hip-hop scene in Atlanta at a young age when he maintained a “consistent presence … during its commercial boom in the 2010s”, Variety wrote.

Beside appearing on songs by other rappers including Future and Young Thug, Scooter worked with Juicy J, Kodak Black and Rick Ross.

Speaking to Complex in 2013 about his creative process, Young Scooter said: “I don’t really care what I say on a beat as long as it’s about some money. When you try to think hard and write it out, that’s when it’s gonna be f****d up.”

Last March, he released one of his latest projects, Trap’s Last Hope, featuring songs including Grind Dont Stop, Ice Game, Free Bands and Letter to God. - Guardian