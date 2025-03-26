Waltz says he takes ‘full responsibility’ for Signal chat leak but seeks to deflect blame

Michael Waltz (R), pictured in the Oval Office with Donald Trump during a recent visit by Nato secretary general Mark Rutte (L). Photograph: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, said on Tuesday he takes “full responsibility” for the group chat of senior administration officials that inadvertently included a journalist and leaked highly sensitive information about planned air strikes in Yemen.

Mr Waltz’s comments came one day after Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of the Atlantic, revealed that he was added to a group on Signal, a private messaging app, that included vice-president JD Vance, defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio and other high-profile figures discussing “operational details” of planned attacks on the Houthis in Yemen.

Mr Goldberg’s account in the Atlantic suggested Mr Waltz had mistakenly invited him to the chat. The prominent journalist remained in the group undetected as the president’s cabinet members discussed policy and co-ordinated a wave of bombings, an extraordinary breach that critics said put national security at risk.

When pressed by Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, Mr Waltz accepted responsibility for making the Signal group, though he continued to deflect blame, insulted Mr Goldberg and said he could not explain how the mistake had occurred.

“It’s embarrassing, yes. We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Mr Waltz said, adding that he was consulting with Elon Musk: “We’ve got the best technical minds looking at how this happened.”

When Ms Ingraham asked “what staffer is responsible” for adding Mr Goldberg to the Signal group, Mr Waltz responded: “A staffer wasn’t responsible. I take full responsibility. I built the group. My job is to make sure everything is co-ordinated.”

When the Fox host asked how Mr Goldberg’s number ended up in the group, Mr Waltz responded: “Have you ever had somebody’s contact that shows their name and then you have somebody else’s number there? ... Of course I didn’t see this loser in the group. It looked like someone else. Whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is something we’re trying to figure out.”

Mr Waltz did not offer any evidence for how Mr Goldberg could have “deliberately” ended up in the group.

Earlier in the interview, he said he didn’t know Mr Goldberg or text with him, calling him the “bottom scum of journalists” while criticising the media for focusing on the controversy.

Although Mr Waltz claimed a staffer was not responsible, Mr Trump appeared to make contradictory remarks in a Newsmax interview, saying: “We believe ... somebody that was on the line, with permission, somebody that ... worked with Mike Waltz at a lower level, had Goldberg’s number or call through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call.”

It is unclear what exactly the president was suggesting, since Mr Goldberg was added to a text chat, not a phone call.

Mr Trump previously defended Mr Waltz, saying he was a “good man” who “learned a lesson”, and also downplayed the incident, saying the leak was “the only glitch in two months, and it turned out not to be a serious one”.

The episode has sparked widespread backlash and ridicule. Mark Warner, vice-chair of the Senate intelligence committee, said on Tuesday the incident was “one more example of the kind of sloppy, careless, incompetent behaviour, particularly towards classified information”.

On Monday, the minority leader, Chuck Schumer, called it “one of the most stunning breaches of military intelligence I have read about in a very, very long time”.

Delaware senator Chris Coons said every official in the group had “committed a crime – even if accidentally”.

Mr Goldberg’s story suggested Mr Waltz’s co-ordination of a “national-security-related action over Signal, may have violated several provisions of the Espionage Act”, he said, noting Signal was not approved by the US for sharing classified information.

Top US intelligence officials will brief House members on Wednesday on global threats facing the US where it is likely they will be questioned again over use of a group text to discuss plans for military strikes in Yemen.

CIA director John Ratcliffe, director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and FBI director Kash Patel are among those who were asked to testify before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its annual review of threats facing the US.

Ms Gabbard and Mr Ratcliffe both endured a deeply uncomfortable morning on Tuesday when they appeared as witnesses at a scheduled Senate committee on intelligence on Capitol Hill.

Both had been part of the Signal group chat and offered evasive responses to sustained questioning from Democratic members of the committee. – Guardian