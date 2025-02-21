Luigi Mangione back in court over murder of United Healthcare chief executive

Luigi Mangione (C) , arrives for a hearing in New York City. Photograph: Timothy A Claryby/AFP via Getty Images

Luigi Mangione appeared in Manhattan state court on Friday in connection with the killing of United Healthcare chief executive Brian Thompson.

Mr Mangione (26), faces state-level murder and terrorism charges, as well as federal counts, for allegedly shooting Mr Thompson in New York on December 4th.

He was brought into the courtroom in leg and arm shackles and wearing a bulletproof vest.

Mr Mangione pleaded not guilty on December 23rd to an 11-count indictment charging him with murder as an act of terrorism and weapons offenecs.

The state case against him carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole, while his federal case could carry a possible death penalty.

Authorities said that both cases will continue on parallel tracks. Prosecutors said they expect Mr Mangione’s state-level case to be tried first.

Officials allege that Mr Mangione ambushed Mr Thompson as the healthcare executive was walking to an investor conference at a midtown Manhattan hotel. Mr Mangione slipped out of New York City via bus after the shooting and eluded authorities for days.

Police obtained surveillance footage showing his face which was widely publicised. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on December 9th after a restaurant employee called in a tip.

Authorities claim that Mr Mangione left behind abundant evidence proving his guilt. In addition to the surveillance footage, they have claimed there were fingerprints on a cereal bar wrapper and a water bottle near the murder scene.

Altoona police claim to have discovered even more evidence – such as a manifesto criticising health insurers’ prioritisation of profits instead of patients, as well as a 3-D printed handgun and silencer.

Manhattan prosecutors said that two of the bullet shell casings had the words “DENY” and “DEPOSE” written on them, and one unused bullet at the scene had the word “DELAY”.

These words echo the title of the 2010 book Delay, Deny, Defend: Why Insurance Companies Don’t Pay Claims and What You Can Do About It, which has prompted many to theorise that dissatisfaction with the health-insurance industry was a possible motive.

Mr Mangione has enjoyed an extensive outpouring of support. Mr Thompson’s death prompted numerous US residents to voice their own frustrations with health insurers – including denials of necessary and critical services.

Mr Mangione’s New York legal team launched a website “to provide answers to frequently asked questions, accurate information about his cases, and dispel misinformation. The intent is to share factual information regarding the unprecedented, multiple prosecutions against him.”

A letter apparently authored by Mr Mangione appeared on the site.

“I am overwhelmed by – and grateful for – everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support. Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded [the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn] from across the country, and around the globe,” the missive said.

“While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to write. I look forward to hearing more in the future.”

The website also features a “Contributions” page, with a GiveSendGo link, for anyone who wants to give to his legal defence. It has raised more than $500,000. - Guardian/Reuters